Birthday Special: Know These Interesting Facts About Archana Puran Singh

By: Sunanda Singh | September 25, 2025
Archana Puran Singh is an actress who will turn 63 on Friday, September 26, 2025. On the ocassion of her birthday lets take a look at some of her interesting facts about the actress:
Pic: Instagram/archanapuransingh
She is best known for her comic timing and became a household name with Comedy Circus and later as a permanent judge on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Archana made her film debut in Jalwa (1987) opposite Naseeruddin Shah, which brought her instant recognition.
Apart from films, she has also made her mark in television with shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Junoon, and Nach Baliye.
Archana appeared in memorable supporting roles in hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Krrish, and Bol Bachchan.
Before acting, Archana started her career as a model and appeared in several ad films during the 1980s.
She tied the knot with actor Parmeet Sethi in 1992, and the couple is considered one of the most successful and steady pairs in the industry.
Thanks For Reading!