Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Kareena Kapoor Khan

By: Sunanda Singh | September 21, 2025
Kareena Kapoor has turned 45 on Sunday, September 21, 2025. On her special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about Bebo
Kareena was originally to be named Siddhima by her grandfather Raj Kapoor, but her mother Babita named her after the book Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy, which she was reading during pregnancy
Despite being from the famous Kapoor family, Kareena never attended any formal acting school. She learned acting from observing senior actors and her family’s cinematic legacy
Kareena was initially signed opposite Hrithik Roshan in the blockbuster debut film, but she walked out and later made her debut with Refugee (2000)
In 2011, Kareena Kapoor Khan was honored with the Padma Shri, one of India’s highest civilian awards, recognising her contributions to cinema
Kareena’s transformation in Tashan (2008) introduced the concept of “size zero” in India, inspiring a nationwide fitness craze
Bebo has lent her voice to the Hindi-dubbed version of the Hollywood animated film Stealth
Thanks For Reading!