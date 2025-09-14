Birthday Special 2025: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Ayushmann Khurrana

By: Sunanda Singh | September 14, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana is a versatile actor and singer who will celebrate his 41st birthday on Sunday, September 14, 2025. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:

He was the youngest recipient of the Bharat Nirman Award in New Delhi

Ayushmaan holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and a Master's degree in Mass Communication from Punjab University

Photo Via Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana's real name was Nishant. Later, his parents changed his name when he was 3 years old

Ayushmann did theatre for five years before entering Bollywood

He started his career as a radio jockey (RJ)

Ayushmann Khurrana once revealed that he had donated his sperm during a task on Roadies.

