Birthday Special 2025: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Ayushmann Khurrana

By: Sunanda Singh | September 14, 2025
Ayushmann Khurrana is a versatile actor and singer who will celebrate his 41st birthday on Sunday, September 14, 2025. On the occasion of his special day, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:
He was the youngest recipient of the Bharat Nirman Award in New Delhi
Ayushmaan holds a Bachelor's degree in English Literature and a Master's degree in Mass Communication from Punjab University
Photo Via Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana's real name was Nishant. Later, his parents changed his name when he was 3 years old
Ayushmann did theatre for five years before entering Bollywood
He started his career as a radio jockey (RJ)
Ayushmann Khurrana once revealed that he had donated his sperm during a task on Roadies.
