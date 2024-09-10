Shriya Saran Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 10, 2024
Actress Shriya Saran, who works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, is known for her performances in Drishyam, Awarapan, and RRR. On the occasion of her 42nd birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT
Drishyam is a crime-thriller which was released in 2015. In the film, the actress plays the role of Vijay's (Ajay Devgn) wife. It is available on Netflix and Disney + Hotstar
Awarapan is an action romantic film which was released in 2007. In the film, the actress plays the role of Aaliyah. It is available on Youtube
Kabzaa is an action film in which the actress plays the role of Arkeshwara's (Upendra) wife. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the original film and it was released in 2022. In the film, the actress plays the role of Nandini Salgaonkar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
RRR is a historical film which released in 2022. In the film, Shriya Saran plays the role of Alluri Venkatarama Raju's (Ajay Devgn) wife. It is available on Netflix
Phamous was released in 2018. In the film, the actress plays the role of Radhe Shyam's (Jimmy Shergill) love interest. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Gautamiputra Satakarni is a historical film in which the actress plays the role of Queen Vasishthi Devi. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
