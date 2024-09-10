Shriya Saran Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 10, 2024

Actress Shriya Saran, who works in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films, is known for her performances in Drishyam, Awarapan, and RRR. On the occasion of her 42nd birthday, take a look at some of her best films on OTT

Drishyam is a crime-thriller which was released in 2015. In the film, the actress plays the role of Vijay's (Ajay Devgn) wife. It is available on Netflix and Disney + Hotstar

Awarapan is an action romantic film which was released in 2007. In the film, the actress plays the role of Aaliyah. It is available on Youtube

Kabzaa is an action film in which the actress plays the role of Arkeshwara's (Upendra) wife. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the original film and it was released in 2022. In the film, the actress plays the role of Nandini Salgaonkar. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

RRR is a historical film which released in 2022. In the film, Shriya Saran plays the role of Alluri Venkatarama Raju's (Ajay Devgn) wife. It is available on Netflix

Phamous was released in 2018. In the film, the actress plays the role of Radhe Shyam's (Jimmy Shergill) love interest. It is available on Amazon Prime Video

Gautamiputra Satakarni is a historical film in which the actress plays the role of Queen Vasishthi Devi. It is available on Disney + Hotstar

