Anurag Kashyap Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films & Series Of The Actor-Director On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 09, 2024
Anurag Kashyap is a renowned director and actor known for critically acclaimed movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, and more. On the occasion of his 52nd birthday, let's take a look at some of his best films and series on OTT
Gangs of Wasseypur—Part 1 was released in 2012, and it is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film centres around the coal mafia. It is available to watch on Jio Cinema
Bad Cop is a gripping crime thriller starring Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. In the series, Anurag plays the role of a criminal. The show is available on Disney + Hotstar
Dobaaraa is a science fiction film which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film is about how a woman, connected to a past, saves a young boy. It is available on Netflix
Mukkabaaz is a sports film which is directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film is about an aspiring boxer who struggles to make a good career in boxing. The film is available on Jio Cinema
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is directed by Anurag Kashyap. In the film, Saiyami Kher plays the role of a cashier who finds a stash of cash hidden in her kitchen sink. It is available on Netflix
Black Friday is a crime thriller in which Anurag Kashyap plays the role of an ISI agent. It is available on Disney + Hotstar
Yudh is a psychological thriller series which is directed by Anurag Kashyap, Ribhu Dasgupta, and Dipti Kalwani. The series narrates the story of a successful businessman who gets diagnosed with Huntington's disease. It is available on SonyLiv
