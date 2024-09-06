Radhika Apte Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies & Series Of Actress On OTT

By: Sunanda Singh | September 06, 2024
Radhika Apte, a renowned actress with a career in Bollywood, who has also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and other film industries. On the occasion of her 39th birthday, here is a list of her best films and series on OTT.
Andhadhun is a crime thriller film in which Radhika Apte plays the role of Akash Sarraf's (Ayushmann Khurrana) girlfriend, Sophie. It is available for rent on YouTube.
Ghoul is a horror thriller series which was released in 2018. In this, the actress plays the role of a military officer, Nida Rahim. It is available on Netflix.
Monica, O My Darling is a crime thriller film in which she plays the role of ACP V Naidu. The movie is available on Netfliix.
Pad Man is a biographical film which was released in 2018. In the film, the actress plays the role of Lakshmikant Chauhan's (Akshay Kumar) wife. It is available on Netflix and ZEE5.
Raat Akeli Hai is a thriller film in which the actress plays the role of Radha. It is available on Netflix.
Phobia is a psychological thriller film in which she plays the role of an artist who suffers from Agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder. It is available on Eros now and ZEE5.
Lust Stories was released in 2018, and she plays the role of a teacher. It is available on Netflix.