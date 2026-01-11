Bengaluru Weather: City Experiences Dip In Temperatures As Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In Upcoming Days

Representative Image

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is already experiencing cool weather, and now the residents are set to experience cooler weather as temperatures will dip further, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This is because snowfall intensity has increased in the Himalayan region. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 30 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 18 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 5: 53 PM. The humidity is expected to be around 49 per cent.

KSNDMC shared a weather report

Taking the IMD as a source, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared the weather report on X and stated, "Dry weather is likely to continue across the state, with cold and scattered morning fog possible, with the minimum temperature likely to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal in the north interior districts."

Bengaluru AQI

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city is expected to reach around 153, which falls within the moderate range. An AQI between 90 and 200 is classified as moderate. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and rely on indoor air purification systems to minimize exposure. The weather department has specifically cautioned asthmatic patients, the elderly, and children. During periods of poor air quality, soothing the respiratory tract with herbal teas or warm water may help alleviate symptoms.

Light rainfall is predicted in the upcoming days

The weather department has forecasted light rainfall in the upcoming days. The rainfall is predicted in some regions, including Ramanagara and Chikkaballapur. Meteorologists recommended that locals get ready for brisk mornings, agreeable afternoons, and somewhat cool nights in the coming days. With light rain predicted, temperatures are expected to stay below average, providing Bengaluru with a brief period of typical winter-like weather.