Mumbai Weather Update, Jan 11: Temperature Dips To 22 Degrees Celsius While AQI Nears 200

Mumbai woke up to poor air quality on Saturday morning as pollution levels crossed safe limits, pushing the city into the unhealthy category, according to real time air quality monitoring data. The deterioration in air quality was recorded despite clear skies and mild winter temperatures, raising concerns among health experts and residents.

AQI Crosses 190 Mark in Early Hours

As of 8.54 am on January 11, Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index of 191 under the US AQI system, categorising the air as unhealthy. Fine particulate matter emerged as the key pollutant, with PM2.5 levels touching 111 micrograms per cubic metre, more than four times the recommended safe limit. PM10 levels were also elevated at 137 micrograms per cubic metre, indicating a high presence of coarse dust particles in the air.

Carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and ozone levels remained within permissible limits, but experts warned that sustained exposure to high particulate matter could still pose serious health risks.

Weather Conditions Offer Little Relief

The city experienced relatively pleasant weather conditions with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius during the morning hours. Humidity levels stood at 53 percent, while wind speed was recorded at 14 kilometres per hour. Despite moderate winds, the lack of strong air circulation appears to have trapped pollutants close to the surface.

Meteorological conditions remained mostly sunny as the day progressed, with no rainfall forecast and minimal chances of natural dispersion of pollutants.

Health Advisory for Residents

Doctors have advised residents, especially children, senior citizens and those with respiratory or heart conditions, to limit outdoor exposure. Prolonged exposure to unhealthy air can cause throat irritation, coughing, breathlessness and fatigue, even among healthy individuals.

Experts also recommend avoiding morning walks along busy roads, keeping windows closed during peak traffic hours and using masks where necessary. Indoor air purifiers may help reduce exposure, particularly during early morning and late evening hours when pollution levels tend to spike.

Seasonal Trend Raises Concerns

Mumbai has been witnessing frequent winter pollution spikes in recent years due to vehicular emissions, construction dust and reduced wind movement. The current AQI is marginally higher than the Maharashtra average, highlighting the city’s growing air quality challenge.

With no immediate weather changes expected, authorities may need to step up monitoring and enforcement to prevent further deterioration in the coming days.