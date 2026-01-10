 Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj

The Magh Mela Service App was launched in Prayagraj to provide digital guidance and grievance redressal for devotees. Inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath, the app allows pilgrims to report issues via QR codes installed across the mela area, enabling quick administrative response.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 10:00 PM IST
article-image
CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Magh Mela Service App to provide digital guidance and assistance to devotees in Prayagraj | File Photo

Prayagraj, January 10: To facilitate devotees visiting the Magh Mela, several innovations are being introduced by the Mela administration this time.

The Magh Mela Service App for visitors coming to the Magh Mela has also been included in this list. On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the app after visiting the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

CM reviews Magh Mela preparations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Magh Mela area to review the upcoming Snan festivals of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj and held a review meeting with officials and public representatives in this regard.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, January 10: Tensed Abhira Continues To Hide The Truth From Armaan
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 4 Major STP Projects Under Namami Gange Phase-2, To Benefit 50 Lakh People
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 4 Major STP Projects Under Namami Gange Phase-2, To Benefit 50 Lakh People
Macclesfield FC Knock Out Crystal Palace In Greatest-Ever Upset Of Emirates FA Cup History | VIDEO
Macclesfield FC Knock Out Crystal Palace In Greatest-Ever Upset Of Emirates FA Cup History | VIDEO
NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two More Accused In 2024 Assam Independence Day IED Case
NIA Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against Two More Accused In 2024 Assam Independence Day IED Case

During this meeting, CM Yogi also inaugurated the Magh Mela Service App to provide digital guidance to pilgrims in Prayagraj. Through this app, devotees visiting the Mela will be able to access services digitally.

App enables real-time grievance redressal

Rishiraj, Mela Officer, stated that the app has been digitally designed in such a way that any devotee or tourist sitting in any part of the Mela region can inform the Mela administration about their problem, and the Mela administration staff will be able to resolve it.

QR codes installed across mela area

For this purpose, QR codes have been pasted on all electricity poles in the Mela area. By scanning these QR codes, devotees can describe their problem in the form and send it to the administration.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 4 Major STP Projects Under Namami Gange Phase-2, To Benefit 50 Lakh...
article-image

Teams from various departments of the Mela administration will take cognisance of the issue and resolve it immediately. This facility has been provided for the first time at the Magh Mela.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 4 Major STP Projects Under Namami Gange Phase-2, To Benefit 50 Lakh...

Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 4 Major STP Projects Under Namami Gange Phase-2, To Benefit 50 Lakh...

Uttar Pradesh News: UP Tourism To Launch Statewide Awareness Campaign For Homestay And Bed &...

Uttar Pradesh News: UP Tourism To Launch Statewide Awareness Campaign For Homestay And Bed &...

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Aadhaar Linkage For All Voters, Alleges Manipulation In UP Electoral...

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Demands Aadhaar Linkage For All Voters, Alleges Manipulation In UP Electoral...

UP: Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex, 55-Year-Old Kashmir Resident Detained,...

UP: Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex, 55-Year-Old Kashmir Resident Detained,...