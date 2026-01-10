Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Magh Mela Service App For Devotees In Prayagraj

CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Magh Mela Service App to provide digital guidance and assistance to devotees in Prayagraj | File Photo

Prayagraj, January 10: To facilitate devotees visiting the Magh Mela, several innovations are being introduced by the Mela administration this time.

The Magh Mela Service App for visitors coming to the Magh Mela has also been included in this list. On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the app after visiting the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

CM reviews Magh Mela preparations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Magh Mela area to review the upcoming Snan festivals of the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj and held a review meeting with officials and public representatives in this regard.

During this meeting, CM Yogi also inaugurated the Magh Mela Service App to provide digital guidance to pilgrims in Prayagraj. Through this app, devotees visiting the Mela will be able to access services digitally.

App enables real-time grievance redressal

Rishiraj, Mela Officer, stated that the app has been digitally designed in such a way that any devotee or tourist sitting in any part of the Mela region can inform the Mela administration about their problem, and the Mela administration staff will be able to resolve it.

QR codes installed across mela area

For this purpose, QR codes have been pasted on all electricity poles in the Mela area. By scanning these QR codes, devotees can describe their problem in the form and send it to the administration.

Teams from various departments of the Mela administration will take cognisance of the issue and resolve it immediately. This facility has been provided for the first time at the Magh Mela.