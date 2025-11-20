Lucknow Is Being Transformed Into India’s First Fully AI-Enabled City | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a global benchmark in Artificial Intelligence (AI) across multiple sectors. CM Yogi’s mission is to harness technology to propel the state to the forefront of development and innovation. While many governments worldwide are still experimenting with AI to enhance public services, Uttar Pradesh has implemented it on a wide scale. Technology in the state has moved from a mere slogan to a guiding principle of governance, shaping a prosperous and futuristic Uttar Pradesh.

The state capital, Lucknow, is being transformed into India’s first fully AI-enabled city. Unlike conventional “smart city” models, Lucknow’s infrastructure is being strengthened with cutting-edge technology to function as the national hub for AI-driven governance.

Key initiatives include:

State-supported AI Innovation Hub

Supercomputing infrastructure with over 10,000 GPUs

Multilingual AI models in native languages

R&D infrastructure attracting global AI firms

Policy frameworks aligned with the India AI Mission

AI in Healthcare: Revolutionizing Public Health

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a healthcare revolution under CM Yogi’s leadership, focusing on prevention and early intervention through AI.

* India’s first AI-based breast cancer screening center in Fatehpur for accurate early detection

* Transition from manual reporting to predictive health modeling

* Free AI and cloud computing courses in government medical colleges to train future health-tech professionals

AI in Education: Smarter, Scalable, and Personalized Learning

CM Yogi envisions AI as a bridge between rural classrooms and global education standards, enabling rapid digital transformation in the education sector.

AI bots supporting secondary education exams, reducing errors and irregularities

Training teachers and students in AI tools to expand learning opportunities

Laying the foundation for a personalized AI-driven education system

High-Tech Transformation in Agriculture

Uttar Pradesh is becoming an agricultural powerhouse through AI integration. The World Bank-supported UP AGREES project now connects over one million farmers to AI-based advisory services. Using satellite imagery, soil analysis, weather forecasting, and RFID-based resource tracking, the state is achieving:

Enhanced crop production

Faster risk forecasting

Optimized water and fertilizer usage

Accurate monitoring of agricultural resources

Welfare Services: Transparent and Real-Time Delivery

Under CM Yogi’s leadership, welfare systems in Uttar Pradesh are being transformed into intelligence-driven platforms. This shift ensures that benefits from government schemes reach citizens transparently, efficiently, and in real time.

Benefits of AI-Enabled Systems

AI is transforming governance in Uttar Pradesh by enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and transparency. Key advantages include:

Building authentic and verified beneficiary databases

Rapid detection and prevention of fraud

Faster and more precise Direct Benefit Transfers

Linking the right schemes to the right citizens

AI in Public Safety: Raising Security Standards

AI-driven technologies are elevating law enforcement and public safety across municipal corporations in the state. Several initiatives are already showing tangible results:

* Advanced facial recognition networks

* Real-time vehicle tracking

* SOS systems integrated with police control rooms

* Predictive analytics for proactive monitoring

* AI security platforms, such as "Jarvis," are deployed in prisons

Revenue and Resource Management: AI as a Fair and Efficient Arbiter

Uttar Pradesh is leveraging AI and satellite analytics to ensure data-driven, impartial decision-making in areas like land disputes and illegal mining. This reduces corruption, speeds up resolution, and strengthens accountability:

* Digital mapping of land records

* Automatic identification of encroachments

* Real-time monitoring of illegal mining activities

* Digital performance tracking of districts

API-Based Governance: ‘Dhwani’ as UP’s AI Operating System

The Dhwani platform, developed by NIC, is emerging as the backbone of modern governance in Uttar Pradesh. AI-powered APIs seamlessly connect departmental workflows from grievance redressal to automated service delivery, ensuring that government departments function as integrated data-driven systems rather than isolated silos.