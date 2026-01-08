Uttar Pradesh News: 'Resolving Every Citizen’s Grievance Is Government’s Commitment,' Says CM Yogi Adityanath At Janta Darshan In Gorakhpur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with citizens and hears grievances during Janta Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur | X - @myogioffice

Gorakhpur, January 8: During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday morning interacted with people from various districts at the Janta Darshan held at Gorakhnath Temple and heard their concerns.

He reaffirmed that resolving every citizen’s problem is the government’s firm commitment and directed officials to act with utmost promptness and sensitivity to ensure justice for all, without discrimination.

Welfare benefits and strict action against offenders

The Chief Minister stressed that all eligible beneficiaries must receive the benefits of welfare schemes, the needy should be provided proper medical treatment, and strict action must be taken against land grabbers and influential offenders.

Grievances of 150 people heard

At the Janta Darshan held in the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium of Gorakhnath Temple, the Chief Minister listened to the grievances of around 150 people.

Moving among the attendees, he personally heard their complaints and forwarded all applications to the concerned officials with clear instructions for time-bound and satisfactory resolution. He assured the people that the government stands fully committed to addressing the problems of every affected individual.

Assurance on medical treatment

Responding to requests for financial assistance for the treatment of serious illnesses, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that no patient’s treatment would be halted due to a lack of funds.

He instructed officials to promptly prepare estimates for advanced medical treatment, stating that once the estimates are submitted, funds would be released immediately. He also directed officials to ensure swift disposal of matters related to revenue and law and order.

Temple visit and interaction with devotees

Earlier in the morning, the Chief Minister followed his routine at Gorakhnath Temple. After offering prayers to Guru Gorakhnath and paying homage to the statue of his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, he toured the temple.

He visited the cowshed, served the cows, and fed jaggery to the cows and calves. During the visit, he also met children who had come with their families, blessing them warmly and distributing chocolates to them.