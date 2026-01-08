 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Pushes UP Towards $1 Trillion Economy, Lucknow Welcomes EV Manufacturing Hub
The inauguration will take place in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: Driven by the CM Yogi government’s efforts to realise the vision of a one-trillion-dollar economy, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for investors. Pro-industry reforms, simplified policies, and robust infrastructure have significantly boosted investor confidence, leading to a steady rise in investment inflows. Strengthening this momentum, Ashok Leyland, one of the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, is set to inaugurate its new electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Lucknow on Friday, January 9.

The facility marks a major milestone in positioning Uttar Pradesh as a hub for electric mobility and green industrial growth.

The inauguration ceremony, to be held at the Sarojini Nagar Extension-1 industrial area on Kanpur Road, Lucknow, will also be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, and Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh. Senior representatives from Ashok Leyland, including Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and Managing Director & CEO Shenu Agarwal, will also be present.

Established at the Sarojini Nagar Extension-1 industrial area, formerly the Scooters India site, the plant is dedicated exclusively to electric vehicle manufacturing.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Smart Road In Raptinagar Under CM Grid Scheme
article-image

It will promote clean and sustainable mobility in the state while further strengthening Ashok Leyland’s capabilities in the EV segment, according to company management.

Beyond expanding electric vehicle production, the new facility is expected to create employment opportunities, spur technological advancement, and attract further investment in Uttar Pradesh. It is being viewed as a significant step towards strengthening the state’s industrial ecosystem and advancing its environmental goals, while acting as a catalyst for industrial growth in Lucknow and across the state.

