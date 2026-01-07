UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Smart Road In Raptinagar Under CM Grid Scheme

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the smart road developed under the CM Grid (Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development) scheme in Raptinagar. Expressing satisfaction with the quality of construction, he said, “The smart road, equipped with well-planned utility ducts, will also serve as a reliable source of revenue for the Municipal Corporation.”

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed every aspect of the project and sought detailed information from the Municipal Commissioner on facilities such as parking, seating arrangements, utility ducts, greenery, and construction methodology. He was informed that the road had been developed as a pilot project in the first phase of the CM Grid scheme.

Addressing the media after the inspection, CM Yogi said, “The road has been designed with an integrated storm water management system along with utility ducts, which will eliminate the need for repeated excavation for laying pipelines.”

Highlighting its financial significance, he said that the utility ducts will generate assured income for the Municipal Corporation, as agencies laying electricity, gas, and other pipelines will pay rent for their use. The CM Grid smart road is expected to generate an annual revenue of around ₹2 crore for the Municipal Corporation.

Describing the project as a model for urban development, the Chief Minister said, “It would help strengthen the financial capacity of urban local bodies.” He added that meaningful development is achieved through collective effort, and when all stakeholders work together, cities, districts, and the state move towards new heights of progress. He said this spirit of development is clearly visible in Gorakhpur.