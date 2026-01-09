 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Panchayati Raj Monthly Newsletter
The Chief Minister said, this monthly newsletter will serve as an effective medium to convey to the public the positive changes, innovations, and public welfare initiatives taking place in Gram Panchayats. Through this platform, successful development stories from villages will come together at one place and will also inspire other Panchayats.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched the monthly newsletter of the Panchayati Raj Department titled “Panchayaton Ki Pragati Gatha.” On this occasion, Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar presented to the Chief Minister the department’s annual calendar based on women empowerment, titled “Nari Shakti Ki Nai Udaan, Gaon Badal Rahi Mahila Pradhan.”

The Chief Minister said, Gram Panchayats are the strongest unit of democracy and that the overall development of the state is possible only through their empowerment.

Under the newsletter, every month one exemplary Gram Panchayat will be selected, and its outstanding development works, transparent administration, and public participation will be prominently presented.

Along with this, a brief account of one major scheme of the Panchayati Raj Department, campaigns conducted across the state, training programmes, and achievements will also be included.

article-image

Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, this newsletter will prove to be an inspirational document for Panchayat representatives. Principal Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Anil Kumar described it as an important initiative in the direction of information sharing.

Meanwhile, Director Panchayati Raj Amit Kumar Singh said, this newsletter will further strengthen the Panchayati Raj system.

