Uttar Pradesh News: Yogi Government Ensures Ayushman Hospital Payments Within 30 Days, Disburses ₹4,649 Crore

Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries receive uninterrupted treatment as the Yogi government ensures timely payments to empanelled hospitals across Uttar Pradesh | File Photo

Lucknow, January 8: The Yogi government is continuously taking effective steps to provide better, accessible, and timely health facilities to the poor and needy.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, cashless treatment is ensured for families seeking care, while timely payments to empanelled hospitals are being secured to strengthen the system. As a result, there has been a remarkable improvement in claim settlements under the Ayushman scheme over the past year.

Significant reduction in pending claims

Chief Executive Officer of the State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHiS), Archana Verma, stated that continuous improvement measures are being implemented for the swift and transparent settlement of claims submitted by empanelled government and private hospitals in the state under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

While claim pendency had reached 10.75 lakh in January 2025, it has now dropped to just 3 lakh by December 2025, which will soon be cleared.

She added that an average of over 2 lakh claims are received monthly from hospitals across the state. Managing the timely settlement of such a large volume is a major challenge, yet both old pending cases and new claims are being resolved regularly and systematically.

The primary goal is to ensure that empanelled hospitals provide treatment to Ayushman cardholders without any delay or hesitation.

Audit system strengthened to speed up verification

SACHiS Additional CEO Puja Yadav informed that the claim settlement process has been made simpler, more transparent, and faster by strengthening the medical audit system.

The number of medical auditors has been increased from 40 to 130, significantly accelerating the claim verification process. Additionally, the number of Claim Processing Desks (CPDs) has been raised from 100 to 125.

Payments for claims submitted by hospitals under the scheme are to be made within the stipulated 30-day turnaround time (TAT). Regular review meetings are held at the agency level to achieve this target, with continuous monitoring of pending cases.

Rs 4,649 crore paid to hospitals in one year

The SACHiS CEO revealed that between January 2025 and December 2025, a total of Rs 4,649 crore has been disbursed to empanelled hospitals in the state against claims under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

This demonstrates that the Yogi government is not only arranging treatment but also safeguarding the financial interests of hospitals, enabling them to provide better health services to poor patients.

Also Watch:

The government’s policies aimed at reducing claim pendency, ensuring timely payments, and strengthening the audit system have boosted hospitals’ confidence. This has directly benefited poor and needy patients, who are now free from the compulsion of taking loans or selling assets for medical treatment.