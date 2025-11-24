US F-16 Demo Pilot Cancels Dubai Airshow 2025 Performance After Tejas Crash; Shares Emotional Post For Wing Commander Namansh Syal

US F-16 Pilot Cancels Dubai Airshow 2025 Performance After Tejas Crash; Shares Emotional Post For Wing Commander Namansh Syal | Instagram

Dubai, November 23: US aerobatic pilot Taylor “FEMA” Hiester and his F-16 Viper Demonstration Team cancelled their final performance at the Dubai Airshow 2025 as a mark of respect for Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life when the Tejas fighter jet crashed during its aerobatic display.

Hiester shared a long and emotional note on Instagram, explaining what the team experienced after the tragic accident and why they chose not to perform.

He began by thanking everyone who checked on them after the crash and clarified that his team was not involved in the incident and was preparing their aircraft for their own show when the tragedy occurred.

Hiester recalled that on the final day of the airshow, the IAF pilot was killed while performing his routine. Even though the airshow organisers decided to continue the flying schedule, Hiester said his team - along with a few others - chose to cancel their final demonstration as a gesture of respect for the pilot, his colleagues and his family.

In his detailed post, Hiester described how he and his team watched the aftermath from a distance, noticing the Indian maintenance crew standing near the empty parking space where the Tejas once stood, with the pilot’s belongings still inside his rental car. He wrote that each one of them quietly reflected on the suddenness of the loss.

Hiester also shared how surreal it felt to walk through the airshow site later and see the event continuing as usual, with the crowd cheering for the next acts. The contrast, he said, made him realise how quickly life moves forward after tragedy and how important it is to value the people who truly matter.

He ended his message saying that the biggest lesson he carries from demonstration flying is that the people you love, work with and invest in are what remain long after the applause fades. He reminded everyone that fame, events and big moments eventually pass, but the bond with our teams and families is what lasts.

Hiester’s heartfelt note has been appreciated widely, especially by those in the aviation community, for its sincerity and respect toward Wing Commander Syal.

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Namansh Syal tragically lost his life at the Dubai Airshow when the Tejas fighter jet he was flying crashed during an aerobatic display. The aircraft reportedly lost altitude while performing a low-level manoeuvre and went down within seconds, bursting into flames and sending thick black smoke into the air as stunned spectators and fellow participants watched the incident unfold.