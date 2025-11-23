Russian Knights Aerobatic Team Honours Fallen IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal At Dubai Airshow 2025 - VIDEO

Russian Knights Aerobatic Team Honours Fallen IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal At Dubai Airshow 2025 | X

Mumbai: The Russian Knights aerobatic team honoured Wing Commander Namansh Syal at the Dubai Airshow 2025, dedicating their entire performance to the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who tragically died after a Tejas fighter jet crashed during its display during the show. Calling him a “brother in the skies,” the team delivered an emotional salute to the fallen aviator.

One of the Russian pilots expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and said that the moments after the crash were “impossible to describe.” He also said that the team chose to continue their performance as a tribute to their “brothers who did not return from their final flight.” The Tejas went down while executing a low-altitude negative-G manoeuvre.

The video captured the Russian formation team soaring together in a tight aerial pattern, accompanied by a message conveying support for the Indian Air Force and honouring the deceased pilot.

The tribute from a foreign country reflected the deep sense of unity that exists among military aviators worldwide. India and Russia share a long history of defence cooperation - from combat aircraft and engines to joint ventures in aerospace.

By offering a public salute, Moscow went beyond a simple condolence, acknowledging India’s commitment and sacrifices as it advances its homegrown defence capabilities.

At a time marked by sorrow, the gesture served as a reminder of the close ties between both air forces and the mutual respect that forms the backbone of their strategic relationship.

The Tragedy

The tragedy occurred on Friday when the indigenous Tejas Light Combat Aircraft crashed during a low-level negative-G manoeuvre. The jet rapidly lost altitude and hit the ground, erupting into flames. Thick black smoke were seen over Al Maktoum International Airport as spectators, including families in the stands, watched the incident in disbelief.