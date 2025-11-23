Tejas Crash: IAF Pays Emotional Tributes To Wing Commander Namansh Syal At Sulur Air Force Station

The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was tragically killed in the Tejas aircraft crash at the Dubai Air Show, arrived at Air Force Station Sulur near Coimbatore on Sunday morning.

Wing Commander Syal was serving with the Indian Air Force’s No. 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers), one of the two units operating the LCA HAL Tejas from the Sulur base.

According to sources, his remains were first taken to the IAF Hospital in Coimbatore late on Saturday (November 22, 2025) and kept in the mortuary. They were then moved to Air Force Station Sulur around 7 a.m. on Sunday and placed on the tarmac, the station where the officer had been posted.

IAF personnel, along with Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar and Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan, paid homage to the fallen pilot.

Sources further said that after the tribute, the remains were flown by an IAF aircraft to Himachal Pradesh, the officer’s home state, for the final rites.