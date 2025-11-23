 Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base

Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base

The Indian Air Force confirmed his demise after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. Earlier on Saturday, Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Deepak Mittal and Consulate General Satish Sivan paid their respects to Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show, were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Sunday morning. | X @PTI_News

Coimbatore: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show, were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Sunday morning.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service.

The Indian Air Force confirmed his demise after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Deepak Mittal and Consulate General Satish Sivan paid their respects to Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

FPJ Shorts
Bandra Man Booked For Abandoning Elderly Mother, Defying Bombay HC Order
Bandra Man Booked For Abandoning Elderly Mother, Defying Bombay HC Order
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious Enumeration Lapses
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious Enumeration Lapses
Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped
Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped
Drug Prices May Rise As Govt Plans Stricter Import Rules, Industry Voices Concern Over Proposed MIP Policy
Drug Prices May Rise As Govt Plans Stricter Import Rules, Industry Voices Concern Over Proposed MIP Policy
Read Also
Greater Noida: Gangsters Open Fire On Students; VIDEO Shows Shattered Car Windows
article-image

"Ambassador Deepak Mittal and CG Satish Sivan paid their respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal. A special IAF aircraft transported his mortal remains back to India. The Emirati Defence Forces honoured the Indian braveheart with a ceremonial guard of honour," an official post by the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated on X.

Wing Commander Syal, who hailed from the Nagrota Bagwan in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, is survived by his wife (who is also an officer in the Indian Air Force), their six-year-old daughter and his parents. As the news reached his native village, relatives, neighbours and locals began gathering at his ancestral home with shock and sorrow.

Mehar Chand, a villager, told ANI, "All of us are very sad to know about this accident. People are going to his house to show solidarity and express grief. The family is not here, but the extended family members are here. He was a brilliant child, and we are proud of him."

Another resident, Madan, told ANI, "We cannot accept that someone so full of life and courage is no longer with us. The entire village is sad and shattered."

Read Also
UP Horror: 3-Year-Old Girl Assaulted During Wedding Celebration In UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused...
article-image

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious...

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious...

Bengaluru: 4 Private Company Employees Kidnapped; Police Arrest 8 Accused

Bengaluru: 4 Private Company Employees Kidnapped; Police Arrest 8 Accused

Centre Moves To Place Chandigarh Under Article 240; Punjab Parties Cry ‘Power Grab’

Centre Moves To Place Chandigarh Under Article 240; Punjab Parties Cry ‘Power Grab’

'Tipu-Ipu Ko Maro Ekdum... Samundar Mein Phek Do': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs NCERT Move To...

'Tipu-Ipu Ko Maro Ekdum... Samundar Mein Phek Do': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs NCERT Move To...

Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base

Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base