Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base

The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show, were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Sunday morning. | X @PTI_News

Coimbatore: The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show, were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Sunday morning.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service.

VIDEO | Coimbatore: Mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show on November 21, were brought to the Sulur Air Base.#Tejas #IAF #TamilNadu



(Source - Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos –… pic.twitter.com/ztqwxzDgyu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

The Indian Air Force confirmed his demise after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Deepak Mittal and Consulate General Satish Sivan paid their respects to Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

"Ambassador Deepak Mittal and CG Satish Sivan paid their respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal. A special IAF aircraft transported his mortal remains back to India. The Emirati Defence Forces honoured the Indian braveheart with a ceremonial guard of honour," an official post by the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated on X.

Ambassador Deepak Mittal and CG Satish Sivan paid their respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal.



A special IAF aircraft transported his mortal remains back to India.



The Emirati Defence Forces honoured the Indian braveheart with a ceremonial guard of honour. pic.twitter.com/iOz6msG8Zt — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) November 22, 2025

Wing Commander Syal, who hailed from the Nagrota Bagwan in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, is survived by his wife (who is also an officer in the Indian Air Force), their six-year-old daughter and his parents. As the news reached his native village, relatives, neighbours and locals began gathering at his ancestral home with shock and sorrow.

Mehar Chand, a villager, told ANI, "All of us are very sad to know about this accident. People are going to his house to show solidarity and express grief. The family is not here, but the extended family members are here. He was a brilliant child, and we are proud of him."

Another resident, Madan, told ANI, "We cannot accept that someone so full of life and courage is no longer with us. The entire village is sad and shattered."

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)