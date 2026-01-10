PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple, Participates In Swabhiman Parv - VIDEOS

PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple | ANI

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat and participated in rituals marking the Somnath Swabhiman Parv celebrations at the first Jotirlinga on Saturday. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. He also joined the chanting of the ‘Omkar Mantra’ at the temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi Witnesses Drone Show

PM Modi observed a spectacular drone show that showcased thematic displays, including impressive visuals of Lord Shiva, a Shivling and a 3D rendition of the Somnath Temple. The performance utilized nearly 3,000 drones to bring to life historical events linked to the temple.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being observed?

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is being observed to commemorate 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni’s invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026. The celebrations began on January 8 and will conclude on January 11.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in several events, including temple celebrations and the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference.

Earlier, he was warmly welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials. As his convoy proceeded to the VVIP circuit house near the temple, the Prime Minister held a brief roadshow, with large crowds of local residents and devotees from other regions lining the streets to greet him.

On Sunday, PM Modi will join the Shaurya Yatra at 9:45 am, a ceremonial procession honoring those who sacrificed their lives defending the Somnath temple, featuring a symbolic march of 108 horses. Around 10:15 am, he will offer prayers at the Somnath temple, followed by a public function at 11 am to mark the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

