Visiting Gujarat's Somnath Temple? Discover These Amazing Nearby Attractions

Ahmedabad: If you're planning a visit to the iconic Somnath Temple in Gujarat, you're in for an enriching experience that extends beyond the temple grounds. Somnath… hearing this word instils a sense of pride in our hearts and minds. This majestic temple is situated on the western coast of India in Gujarat, at a place called Prabhas Patan, near Veraval, Saurashtra. Somnath Temple is the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, a self-manifested shrine, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Somnath Temple | Canva

Som means Moon, the Lord of the Moon. The temple is situated at the confluence of three rivers (Triveni Sangam), including the Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati, with the Arabian Sea. The spiritual aura and architectural magnificence of Somnath are captivating, but the surrounding region offers a variety of attractions that are worth exploring.

Bhalka Tirth | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Bhalka Tirth

Start your adventure at the Bhalka Tirth, located just a few kilometers from the Somnath Temple. This sacred site is believed to be the spot where Lord Krishna was accidentally shot by an arrow. The serene environment and beautiful temple dedicated to Krishna provide a perfect setting for reflection and peace.

Somnath Beach | Gujarat Tourism

Somnath Beach

Another must-visit site is the Somnath Beach, where you can unwind and enjoy the soothing sound of the waves. The beach offers a tranquil atmosphere, perfect for leisurely strolls or simply soaking in the sun. The sight of the sun setting over the Arabian Sea is a breathtaking experience you won't want to miss.

Mount Girnar | Canva

Mount Girnar

Mount Girnar is a sacred site for both Jainism and Hinduism. An ancient mountain offers scenic views of its surroundings. The range has five main peaks, including Gorakhnath, Dattatreya, and Ambaji. The toughest part is the trekking here, which involves climbing approximately 9,999 stone steps to the summit. The trek can take 5-7 hours, so if you are fit enough to do some adventurous activities, then this place is a must-visit. The place is more than a spiritual site, which offers panoramic views of its surroundings. The ancient hill is situated in Junagadh, which is approximately 100 km away from the Somnath Temple.

Gita Mandir | FPJ/ Sunanda Singh

Gita Mandir

A short drive away is the Gita Mandir, an architectural marvel dedicated to the Bhagavad Gita. The temple is known for its intricate carvings and serene ambiance, making it an ideal spot for pilgrims and tourists alike. The mandir's peaceful surroundings allow for introspection and a deeper connection to the sacred text.

Gir National Park | Canva

Gir National Park

For those interested in wildlife, the Gir National Park, renowned for its Asiatic lions, is about an hour's drive from Somnath. A safari through the park provides an incredible opportunity to witness these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat, as well as a variety of other flora and fauna.

Lastly, don't forget to explore the local markets where you can find unique handicrafts and souvenirs to commemorate your trip. Whether you're drawn to spirituality, nature, or culture, the area surrounding Somnath Temple promises a memorable journey filled with discovery.