Does Baan Stambh In Gujarat's Somnath Temple Point Towards Antarctica? Here's The Truth

Somnath… hearing this word instils a sense of pride in our hearts and minds. It is the eternal proclamation of India's soul. This majestic temple is situated on the western coast of India in Gujarat, at a place called Prabhas Patan, near Veraval, Saurashtra. Somnath Temple is the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, a self-manifested shrine, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Som means Moon, the Lord of the Moon.

The temple is situated at the confluence of three rivers (Triveni Sangam), including the Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati, with the Arabian Sea. The Somnath temple is also one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites, the Tirtha Kshetra for Hindus. Here’s everything you need to know about the ancient temple that has caught the attention of invaders several times.

Baan Stambh in Somnath Temple points towards Antarctica

Baan Stambh (Arrow Pillar) on the side of the Somnath Temple indicates towards Antarctica. The pillar features a Sanskrit phrase, "आसमुद्रांत दक्षिण ध्रुव,पर्यंत अबाधित ज्योर्तिमार्ग" inscription that translates to "there's no hindrance in the straight line from this point to the South Pole." An arrow atop the pillar indicates a straight line towards the Southern Hemisphere, signifying continuous ocean until Antarctica.

No land between Somnath and the South Pole

The arrow of the pillar goes straight to the South Pole, that means if you start travelling from Somnath Mandir towards the south, you will not find any mountain or piece of land until you reach the South Pole (Antarctica) The inscription on the pilliar (Baan Stambha) is at least since 7th century CE, which proves that Indians knew about the South Pole much ahead of others. The existence of this pillar is mentioned in some ancient books from the 7th century. But the question still arises, how did ancient people know this fact about Earth's landmass? The accurate position of the Baaan Stambh in line with the cardinal directions reveals the deep knowledge of ancient Indian astronomers.

About Somnath Temple- The first Jyotirlinga

The Somnath Temple is not only a spiritual site but also a cultural hub that symbolises India's ancient will, knowledge, power, and faith, which contributed to making India a self-sufficient nation. Unlike any other temple in India, Somnath Temple has a rich history that dates back to the Satyug (the age of truth).

According to legend, Charadev, also known as Somraj (the Moon), received a curse stating that his light would gradually fade away. In response, Lord Brahma appeared and instructed Charadev to visit Prabhas Teerath and worship Lord Shiva. After diligently chanting the Mahamritunjay Mantra day and night, Lord Shiva finally appeared and blessed him, assuring Charadev that he would never be completely destroyed. Prabhas Teerath became the site of his worship of Lord Shiva, which is why a jyotirlinga was established there, known as Somnath.

Somnath Temple: From gold to sandalwood

It is believed that Somanth took different forms in different eras. Like in Satyug, Somath used to be made up of gold; then in Treta Yug, almighty Ravan made it of silver, and while in Dwapar Yug, Lord Krishna made it of sandalwood. According to a belief, there used to be a levitating Shiv Ling whose mystery is still a mystery. Rig Veda, Shiv Puran, Skanda Puran, and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita mention this Teerth. In ancient times, temples were not only a place of worship but a source of knowledge and wisdom, and where knowledge resides, so does the treasure. In the 11th century, Somnath's wealth caught the Persians' and Turks' attention.

The arrival of Mahmud of Ghazni: A dark night attack in Somanth

Abu al-Qasim Mahmud ibn Sabuktigin, usually known as Mahmud of Ghazni or Mahmud Ghaznav, was Sultan (King) of the Ghaznavid Empire. During his rule, he invaded India 17 times and plundered the richest cities and famous temples, running its dignity and majestic Somnath Temple was one of them.

He used the treasures to build his capital in Ghazni. The first attack on Somnath was a thousand years ago by the cruel and selfish Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026. He, with his forces, launched a fierce assault with a barrage of arrows, trying to defend the region of the temple. Upon entering the temple premises, he plundered idols and shattered the Shiva Linga into pieces. He extensively looted the temple and razed it to the ground. It is believed that around 50,000 people who tried to protect the temple were killed. Ghazni stole 20 million dinars worth of wealth from Somnath, which is more than 100 crores today.

The temple of Somnath rose again under the queen Ahilyabai

After Mahmud of Ghazni destroyed the Somnath temple, it was restored by the king of India. The walls were decorated with pearls and precious stones. At the end of the 13th century, Allaudin Khilji 's soldiers rained arrows and swords again in 1929, and the temple was looted again. Gujarat Sultan Mahmud Shah I desecrated the temple, and so did Aurangzeb. When Queen Ahilyabai saw Somnath's condition and decided to rebuild the temple again, simple and small, she also built a garbhagriha so that if even the temple is destroyed, the Shiv Ling is not harmed, and that did not let Somnath's ruin again, at least for 150 years.

Sardar Patel made resolution

After India's independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel proposed that the Indian government build a powerful temple at the new head. On May 11, 1950, the foundation of the Somnath temple was laid, and within a year, a new temple was built. Then the President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, inaugurated the temple and lit the lamps in Somnath, and the echoes of Vedic mantras and ancient wisdom returned.