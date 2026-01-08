PM Modi Launches Somnath Swabhiman Parv: A Tribute To The 1000-Year Legacy Of Somnath Temple| Details Inside

PM Modi Launches Somnath Swabhiman Parv | X/ Narendra Modi

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, extended greetings to the nation, and recalled the enduring spirit of civilisation that has kept the ancient temple alive. The significant event pays homage to the storied 1000-year legacy of the Somnath Temple, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India. On this special occasion, let's explore the legacy of the 1000-year-old temple, a symbol of rich cultural heritage and resilience that represents the ideals and spiritual values shaping Indian civilization over centuries.

Somnath Temple- A 1000-year of legacy

Somnath… hearing this word instils a sense of pride in our hearts and minds. It is the eternal proclamation of India's soul. This majestic temple is situated on the western coast of India in Gujarat, at a place called Prabhas Patan, near Veraval, Saurashtra. Somnath Temple is the first of the 12 Jyotirlingas, a self-manifested shrine, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Som means Moon, the Lord of the Moon. The temple is situated at the confluence of three rivers (Triveni Sangam), including the Kapila, Hiran, and Saraswati, with the Arabian Sea.

Treachery Tried 17 Times.

Truth Triumphed 18 Times !!



The attack of Mahmud of Ghazni

Abu al-Qasim Mahmud ibn Sabuktigin, usually known as Mahmud of Ghazni or Mahmud Ghaznav, was Sultan (King) of the Ghaznavid Empire. During his rule, he invaded India 17 times and plundered the richest cities and famous temples, running its dignity and majestic Somnath Temple was one of them.

Ruins of Somnath Temple | X/ @monidipadey

He used the treasures to built his capital in Ghazni. The first attack on Somnath was a thousand years ago by the cruel and selfish Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026. He, with his forces, launched a fierce assault with a barrage of arrows, trying to defend the region of the temple. Upon entering in the temple premises, he plundered idols and shattered the Shiva Linga into pieces. He extensively looted the temple and razed it to the ground.

About Somnath Swabhiman Parv

Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a four-day festival of culture and religion taking place at the Somnath Temple in Gujarat from January 8 to January 11, 2026. It is a tribute to the temple's strength and India's national dignity (Swabhiman). The festival commemorates two significant historical events in 2026, marking 1000 years of faith and the 75th anniversary of the temple's reconstruction. The term directly translates to "Celebration of Self-Respect." Somanth Swabhiman Parv represents the resilience of the Somnath Temple, the initial Jyotirlinga, which faced numerous destructions yet was continually reconstructed by the people, embodying an "unstoppable spirit" that remains undefeated by calamity.

PM Modi shared extends wishes to the nation

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said, "#SomnathSwabhimanParv is about remembering the countless children of Bharat Mata, who never compromised with their principles and ethos. However daunting the times were, their resolve remained unshaken and their commitment to our ethos unwavering."