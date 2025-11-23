Greater Noida: Gangsters Open Fire On Students; VIDEO Shows Shattered Car Windows

Screengrab of viral video | X/@bstvlive

Greater Noida: A firing incident has come to light from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district. Around six miscreants opened fire on students on Saturday night, causing widespread panic in the area. Fortunately, no one was injured in the firing incident. The armed men fled the scene after the firing incident.

Upon receiving information about the shooting, police arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident. An Fir has been filed in the incident and a team has also been formed to arrest the accused.

Three vehicles were struck by bullets, shattering their windows. The incident has created fear among local residents. It is being reported that the shooting took place after an altercation escalated. The incident took place in the Kasna police station area of Greater Noida. A video from the spot has surfaced. The video shows a Scorpio car hit by the bullets and front and rear windows being shattered. The video has gone viral on social media.

Police Statement

Reacting to the viral video, Gautam Budh Nagar said on X,"In the referenced case, an FIR has been registered at Kasna police station. Police teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused, and the arrest will be ensured shortly."

Reportedly, grandson of a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader was also among attacked. Police said that preliminary probe have revealed that both parties are acquainted.