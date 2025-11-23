 Greater Noida: Gangsters Open Fire On Students; VIDEO Shows Shattered Car Windows
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGreater Noida: Gangsters Open Fire On Students; VIDEO Shows Shattered Car Windows

Greater Noida: Gangsters Open Fire On Students; VIDEO Shows Shattered Car Windows

Around six miscreants opened fire on students on Saturday night, causing widespread panic in the area. Fortunately, no one was injured infiring incident. The armed men fled the scene after the firing incident.

Shashank NairUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video | X/@bstvlive

Greater Noida: A firing incident has come to light from Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar district. Around six miscreants opened fire on students on Saturday night, causing widespread panic in the area. Fortunately, no one was injured in the firing incident. The armed men fled the scene after the firing incident.

Upon receiving information about the shooting, police arrived at the scene and began investigating the incident. An Fir has been filed in the incident and a team has also been formed to arrest the accused.

Read Also
Schoolboy Narrowly Escapes Being Run Over By Cab In Greater Noida; CCTV Video Goes Viral
article-image

Three vehicles were struck by bullets, shattering their windows. The incident has created fear among local residents. It is being reported that the shooting took place after an altercation escalated. The incident took place in the Kasna police station area of Greater Noida. A video from the spot has surfaced. The video shows a Scorpio car hit by the bullets and front and rear windows being shattered. The video has gone viral on social media.

Police Statement

FPJ Shorts
Bandra Man Booked For Abandoning Elderly Mother, Defying Bombay HC Order
Bandra Man Booked For Abandoning Elderly Mother, Defying Bombay HC Order
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious Enumeration Lapses
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious Enumeration Lapses
Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped
Thane’s Ghodbunder Road Crisis: Craters, Chaos And Zero Coordination Keep Commuters Trapped
Drug Prices May Rise As Govt Plans Stricter Import Rules, Industry Voices Concern Over Proposed MIP Policy
Drug Prices May Rise As Govt Plans Stricter Import Rules, Industry Voices Concern Over Proposed MIP Policy

Reacting to the viral video, Gautam Budh Nagar said on X,"In the referenced case, an FIR has been registered at Kasna police station. Police teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused, and the arrest will be ensured shortly."

Reportedly, grandson of a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader was also among attacked. Police said that preliminary probe have revealed that both parties are acquainted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious...

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension Of Voter List Revision In UP Citing Serious...

Bengaluru: 4 Private Company Employees Kidnapped; Police Arrest 8 Accused

Bengaluru: 4 Private Company Employees Kidnapped; Police Arrest 8 Accused

Centre Moves To Place Chandigarh Under Article 240; Punjab Parties Cry ‘Power Grab’

Centre Moves To Place Chandigarh Under Article 240; Punjab Parties Cry ‘Power Grab’

'Tipu-Ipu Ko Maro Ekdum... Samundar Mein Phek Do': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs NCERT Move To...

'Tipu-Ipu Ko Maro Ekdum... Samundar Mein Phek Do': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Backs NCERT Move To...

Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base

Tamil Nadu: Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To Sulur Air Base