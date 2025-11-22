Schoolboy Narrowly Escapes Being Run Over By Cab In Greater Noida; CCTV Video Goes Viral

CCTV footage shows a schoolboy narrowly escaping after being run over by a cab at Ajnara Homes Society, Greater Noida | Image: X

A schoolboy in Greater Noida had a near-tragic encounter when he slipped while running to school and was run over by a cab. The incident, which took place at Ajnara Homes Society in Bisrakh police station area on November 19, was caught on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media.

CCTV Footage Shows Frightening Accident

The video shows the child running toward the society gate with his sister when he suddenly slips. The cab’s front wheel ran over him, but the boy escaped without serious injuries. The sister, who was ahead, quickly stopped the cab, while the driver got out to check on the child. Residents gathered, concerned over the incident.

No Police Complaint, But Authorities Alerted

According to the ABP news report, the boy’s family chose not to file a complaint. Bisrakh police officials confirmed that no official report has been received yet, but assured that an investigation will be conducted once a complaint is lodged.

Residents Call for Safety Measures

Society residents voiced concerns over the cab driver’s negligence, urging the installation of speed breakers and advising parents to personally escort children to school to prevent similar accidents.

Netizens Criticise Driver After Schoolboy Nearly Run Over in Greater Noida

Social media users have expressed outrage over a cab driver’s negligence after a schoolboy narrowly escaped being run over at Ajnara Homes Society in Greater Noida.

One user wrote: “People keep their eyes on their phones more than on the roads. If watching the phone is that important, park your car on the side.”

Another commented: “How is the boy fine? Blind people nowadays.”

A third user said: “Careless driver.”

Another added: “Either the driver was sleeping or he was looking at his phone.”