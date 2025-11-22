 ‘Tumhari Hatya Kar Dungi’: Principal Allegedly Threatens Class 9 Girl In UP’s Hapur; Video Goes Viral
A video has gone viral showing Hapur’s VIP Inter College principal allegedly threatening a Class 9 student, saying, “Tumhari hatya kar dungi.” The incident reportedly occurred when the student was standing outside her classroom. Parents filed a police complaint, citing trauma and fear for their child’s safety. Authorities have begun investigating, reviewing the video and witness statements.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Principal Allegedly Threatens Class 9 Girl in Hapur | Image: X/@reelboomdaily

A video allegedly showing a school principal threatening and assaulting a Class 9 student in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district has sparked anger among parents and local residents. The incident reportedly took place at VIP Inter College in Pilkhuwa.

Video Shows Principal Scolding, Then Allegedly Threatening Student

The student was standing outside her classroom with a friend when principal Veena Sharma allegedly asked them to move. According to the student’s family, the principal became angry when the girl did not respond immediately. She allegedly pulled the student by her braid, dragged her, and hit her, as per the TV9 report.

A video, now circulating on social media, shows the principal scolding the student and allegedly threatening her with the words, “Tumhari hatya kar dungi.”

The incident has drawn criticism from parents and local residents, who argue that schools must ensure a safe and respectful environment for students. Many have questioned the conduct of the school administration, calling the alleged behaviour of the principal unacceptable.

Family Alleges Student Traumatised, Files Police Complaint

According to the reports, the girl’s parents said they learned of the incident from other students. They later obtained the viral video, claiming it clearly shows the principal threatening their daughter. The family says the student is now frightened and reluctant to return to school, adding that the alleged threat has affected her mental well-being. They have filed a written complaint at the Pilkhuwa police station, demanding strict action.

Police Begin Probe Based on Video and Witness Accounts

Police officials said an inquiry is underway. Investigators will examine the viral video and take statements from witnesses and staff members to determine what happened and whether anyone attempted to intervene during the alleged assault.

Netizens Reaction

Social media users have expressed outrage over the incident, with many highlighting the role of teachers in shaping students.

One user wrote: “Teachers are role models for children, which is why they are called gurus. They guide students with values and discipline. Sadly, today, people lose their temper easily, and patience, facts, and calmness seem to have no meaning.”

Another user commented: “This principal should be immediately suspended.”

A third user said: “Counselling is essential in today’s times for both teachers and students.”

