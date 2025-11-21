 Rajasthan News: CBSE Finds Neerja Modi School Guilty In Class IV Student’s Alleged Suicide Case
Rajasthan News: CBSE Finds Neerja Modi School Guilty In Class IV Student's Alleged Suicide Case

What shocked the committee most was that complaints of bullying had been ongoing for almost a year, but the teachers and management ignored it. The investigation committee also met with Amaira's parents on November 12th.

Manish Godha
Updated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 09:52 PM IST
Jaipur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has found the Neerja Modi School in Jaipur guilty in the IV standard student alleged suicide case that happened on November 1st.

Following the report of a two-member CBSE committee, a notice has been issued to the school on Thursday seeking a reply in 30 days.

On November 1, 2025, 9-year-old Amyra, student of class IV, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, a two-member committee of CBSE visited the school the next day.

What shocked the committee most was that complaints of bullying had been ongoing for almost a year, but the teachers and management ignored it. The investigation committee also met with Amaira's parents on November 12th.

The investigation by the CBSE team revealed that Amyra had repeatedly complained of bullying (insults and taunts) by classmates to her teacher, but these complaints were ignored by the school and class teacher. The committee in its report concluded that “something unusual happened in the class, and she is looking extremely disturbed. Few hot discussions among students are also observed and it may be related to the use of bad words and derogatory comments as per parents observations and video footage.”

The committee has highlighted the class teacher’s lack of empathy and repeated inaction as a central factor in the chain of events that led to the suicide.

The CBSE panel concluded that adequate teacher intervention at any stage could have prevented the situation from escalating.

The report details several earlier instances of bullying reported by Amaira’s parents over the last 1.5 years.

The CBSE committee found that none of these incidents were referred to the school counselor, nor was the anti-bullying committee involved at any stage, despite mandatory requirements. “The school failed to maintain a healthy atmosphere and lacked specific measures to tackle bullying,” the report states, adding that these were clear violations of CBSE guidelines, Supreme Court directives, and NCPCR safety norms."

Beyond the bullying complaints, the committee identified several safety and infrastructure lapses.

The committee has found that the spot of fall was unnecessarily washed, which was to be kept intact for forensic analysis.The committee found inadequate CCTV monitoring, failure to flag the child’s unsupervised movement across multiple floors, and the absence of floor attendants at the time of the incident.

The stairway from which the child fell had railings described as “easily scalable and unprotected,” and the building reportedly had more floors than permissible under school safety guidelines.

The report also highlights violations of CBSE bye-laws requiring 15 days of CCTV audio-visual storage, non-compliance with child protection guidelines, and the school’s failure to provide psychological support despite visible signs of distress.

