South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 1785 Ends Soon; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The online application process for the 1785 positions is going to end soon by the South Eastern Railway. Eligible aspirants can submit their form on the official website of RRC at rrcser.co.in. The last date to fill out the form is December 17, 2025.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for this recruitment are:

1. Applicants must have passed matriculation (Class 10 under the 10+2 system) from a recognised board with at least 50% aggregate marks, excluding additional subjects. They must also hold an ITI certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT in the relevant trade for which the apprenticeship is being applied.

2. Candidates should be between 15 and 24 years of age as of January 1, 2026. For age verification, only the date of birth mentioned in the Matriculation certificate or the Birth certificate will be considered.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process will be based on a merit list developed (trade-wise) for all applicants who respond to the announcement in their respective trades. The merit list for each trade will be calculated as a percentage of the Matriculation marks, with a minimum of 50% (aggregate). Aspirants' marks in all subjects will be taken into account for determining the percentage of matriculation, rather than grades in any single subject or course combination.

Read the detailed notification here

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrcser.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3: Finish the registration process by entering basic details and then log in.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload the required documents, make the payment of the prescribed fee, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.