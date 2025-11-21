IB ACIO Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

IB ACIO Result 2025 | mha.gov.in

IB ACIO result 2025: The Intelligence Bureau's (IB) ACIO scores 2025 for the Tier-I test have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Aspirants who took the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/Executive exam can now obtain their results, merit list, score card, and cutoff PDF online at the MHA's official website at mha.gov.in.

The MHA has also issued the Tier-I exam cutoff marks by category. Applicants who meet or exceed the cutoff are qualified to participate in Tier II. The merit list provides the names of applicants who were selected based on their Tier I performance.

Direct link to check the result

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Exam dates

The IB ACIO Tier-I test was administered in several shifts on September 16, 17, and 18, 2025. The examination covered math, logic, English, and general knowledge.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

MHA is conducting IB ACIO recruitment 2025 for the position of ACIO Grade II (Executive). The total number of vacancies is 3,717, which are allocated into the following categories:

1. UR-1,537

2. EWS-442

3. OBC-946

4. SC-566

5. ST-226

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Salary details

Those chosen in this recruitment drive would receive a salary of Rs. 44,900-1,42,400/- (Level-7).

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must have completed a graduate degree to be qualified for this position. As of August 10, 2025, applicants' ages range from 18 to 27 years old, with age relaxations applicable according to government guidelines.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure includes Tier-I and Tier-II written exams, an interview, document verification, and a medical examination.

IB ACIO Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

Tier-I is a 100-mark objective exam that tests math, logic, English, and general knowledge. Tier II is a 50-mark English descriptive paper, with the interview worth 100 points. The final selection is based on the total score of all stages.