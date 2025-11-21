 Delhi Schools, Colleges Suspend Outdoor Sports Activities Over Severe Air Pollution
The Delhi government has ordered a halt to all outdoor activities and sports in schools following a sharp rise in pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) averaging 373. The CAQM advised postponing all sports events in November and December to protect children’s health. Wazirpur recorded the worst AQI at 442, while thick smog reduced visibility across the city.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Government Orders Pause on School Sports Due to Hazardous AQI | Image: ANI

The Delhi government has ordered an immediate suspension of all outdoor activities and sports in schools after the capital’s air quality dropped to the ‘severe’ category. The decision follows the Supreme Court’s concern over children’s exposure to toxic air and its directive to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to intervene.

CAQM Orders Postponement of All Sports Events

The CAQM issued a formal advisory instructing Delhi-NCR schools, colleges, universities, and sports bodies to postpone all scheduled physical sports competitions in November and December. The panel said the prevailing air quality trends pose serious health risks, especially for children.

"The commission deems it necessary for the NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that such physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed keeping in view the Air Quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised," reads the notification.

Who Must Comply?

The order is binding on all:

-Government and private schools under DoE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board

-Universities and colleges

-Sports associations recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

All institutions have been asked to enforce the suspension until further notice.

Air Quality Dips to Hazardous Levels

Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 373, falling in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ category. According to data from the CPCB’s Sameer app, 13 out of 39 monitoring stations in the city reported ‘severe’ AQI levels, with Wazirpur emerging as the worst-affected area at 442. A thick layer of smog continues to blanket the city, sharply reducing visibility.

Supreme Court’s Role in the Directive

According to reports, the order comes a day after the Supreme Court urged CAQM to act, recommending that school sports events be shifted to months with safer air conditions. The court stressed the urgency of protecting children from prolonged exposure to toxic air.

Authorities on High Alert

The Delhi government confirmed that the notification was issued with the approval of the competent authority, adding that further instructions will depend on changes in pollution levels. The suspension aims to safeguard the health of lakhs of students amid one of the capital’s worst pollution phases of the season.

