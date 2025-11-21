'Schools Have Become Clubs’: Ashneer Grover Slams Delhi Schools After St. Columba’s Suicide Case Sparks Outrage

Ashneer Grover Slams Delhi Schools After St. Columba’s Suicide Case | X

New Delhi suicidal case: Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover took to social media after hearing about the reported suicide of a 16-year-old student from St. Columba’s School in New Delhi. While sharing the sad news, Grover wrote on X, "All big city schools are clubs - hard to get in and status symbols. All school management/owners have therefore started acting as club owners - not educators." His words resonated, sparking a wider conversation about privilege, how students are treated, and what education is really about.

All big city schools are clubs - hard to get in and status symbols. All school management / owners have therefore started acting as club owners - not educators. https://t.co/wXP2Ji9Ehz — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) November 21, 2025

About the New Delhi suicidal case

The case revolves around Shourya Patil, a class 10th student, who took his own life, allegedly after enduring harassment from school staff. As per the media reports, Shourya had told his teachers that he couldn't attend a dance rehearsal due to a sprained ankle, but was still warned about it. He took his life on November 18, 2025, by jumping in front of the Rajendra Place Metro Station. This action has sparked a wave of public anger.

Suicide note

Following the discovery of Shourya's body, police officers found a suicide note. In it, he directly accused the school's teachers and principal of persistent mental harassment, identifying them individually and calling for consequences. Consequently, four staff members are suspended, which includes the headmistress and three teachers.

In the note he wrote, “I am very sorry I did this, but the school staff said so much that I had to do it. If any of my body (organs) work or are in condition to work, please donate them to someone who really needs them. My parents did a lot; I am sorry I couldn't give them anything. I'm sorry, brother, I was rude. I'm sorry, mother, I broke your heart so many times, now I will break it for the last time.”

“The school teachers are still there. What can I say to them? My last wish is that action be taken against them so that no other student does what I did. I am sorry, but the teachers did this to me,” the note reads further.

Parents and students protest

His passing has sparked a wave of action among the community. Students and parents have come together, staging massive protests outside St. Columba’s, all calling for accountability and change. The Delhi government has assembled a top-tier probe team. Their mission: to get to the bottom of things and report back swiftly.

#WATCH | Delhi | People hold a protest outside St Columba's School in Ashok Place over the death of a 16-year-old student, allegedly by suicide, at Rajendra Place Metro Station on November 18th. pic.twitter.com/yTLSoxT3vR — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2025

Grover's strong criticism is part of a larger discussion concerning the educational goals of prominent private schools in cities. As protests escalate and scrutiny increases, a common question arises: Are these schools more focused on their image than on truly caring for their students?