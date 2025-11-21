 'Schools Have Become Clubs’: Ashneer Grover Slams Delhi Schools After St. Columba’s Suicide Case Sparks Outrage
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Schools Have Become Clubs’: Ashneer Grover Slams Delhi Schools After St. Columba’s Suicide Case Sparks Outrage

'Schools Have Become Clubs’: Ashneer Grover Slams Delhi Schools After St. Columba’s Suicide Case Sparks Outrage

Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover criticised Delhi’s elite schools after the alleged suicide of 16-year-old St. Columba’s student Shourya Patil, claiming big-city schools act like “clubs, not educators.” Shourya’s death, reportedly triggered by mental harassment from staff, has led to protests, suspension of four employees, and a government probe.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Ashneer Grover Slams Delhi Schools After St. Columba’s Suicide Case | X

New Delhi suicidal case: Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover took to social media after hearing about the reported suicide of a 16-year-old student from St. Columba’s School in New Delhi. While sharing the sad news, Grover wrote on X, "All big city schools are clubs - hard to get in and status symbols. All school management/owners have therefore started acting as club owners - not educators." His words resonated, sparking a wider conversation about privilege, how students are treated, and what education is really about.

About the New Delhi suicidal case

The case revolves around Shourya Patil, a class 10th student, who took his own life, allegedly after enduring harassment from school staff. As per the media reports, Shourya had told his teachers that he couldn't attend a dance rehearsal due to a sprained ankle, but was still warned about it. He took his life on November 18, 2025, by jumping in front of the Rajendra Place Metro Station. This action has sparked a wave of public anger.

Suicide note

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?
JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?
Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?'
Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?'
Rupee Plunges 78 Paise To All-Time Intra-Day Low Of 89.50 As Equity Markets Slide And Dollar Strengthens
Rupee Plunges 78 Paise To All-Time Intra-Day Low Of 89.50 As Equity Markets Slide And Dollar Strengthens

Following the discovery of Shourya's body, police officers found a suicide note. In it, he directly accused the school's teachers and principal of persistent mental harassment, identifying them individually and calling for consequences. Consequently, four staff members are suspended, which includes the headmistress and three teachers.

In the note he wrote, “I am very sorry I did this, but the school staff said so much that I had to do it. If any of my body (organs) work or are in condition to work, please donate them to someone who really needs them. My parents did a lot; I am sorry I couldn't give them anything. I'm sorry, brother, I was rude. I'm sorry, mother, I broke your heart so many times, now I will break it for the last time.”

“The school teachers are still there. What can I say to them? My last wish is that action be taken against them so that no other student does what I did. I am sorry, but the teachers did this to me,” the note reads further.

Parents and students protest

His passing has sparked a wave of action among the community. Students and parents have come together, staging massive protests outside St. Columba’s, all calling for accountability and change. The Delhi government has assembled a top-tier probe team. Their mission: to get to the bottom of things and report back swiftly.

Grover's strong criticism is part of a larger discussion concerning the educational goals of prominent private schools in cities. As protests escalate and scrutiny increases, a common question arises: Are these schools more focused on their image than on truly caring for their students?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?

JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice 2025: Registration Begins From November 25 For 4,116 Posts; Know...

RRC Northern Railway Apprentice 2025: Registration Begins From November 25 For 4,116 Posts; Know...

CGPSC SSE Result 2025: Final Merit List Out; Details Here

CGPSC SSE Result 2025: Final Merit List Out; Details Here

'Schools Have Become Clubs’: Ashneer Grover Slams Delhi Schools After St. Columba’s Suicide Case...

'Schools Have Become Clubs’: Ashneer Grover Slams Delhi Schools After St. Columba’s Suicide Case...

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result Released: CBT 1 Merit List Now Available At rrbcdg.gov.in; What’s...

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result Released: CBT 1 Merit List Now Available At rrbcdg.gov.in; What’s...