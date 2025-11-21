Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result Released: CBT 1 Merit List Now Available At rrbcdg.gov.in; What’s Next?

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result | Official Website

RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Friday declared the RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 for all candidates who appeared in the CBT 1 exam held between August 7 and September 9, 2025. Candidates can check and download the merit list PDF at rrbcdg.gov.in and regional RRB portals.

The roll numbers of applicants who were selected to move on to the next round of the hiring process are included in the results. Undergraduate-level applicants for posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, and Trains Clerk can now access the merit list.

What's Next?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the CBT 1 merit list can begin preparing for the next phase of selection, which may include:

-CBT 2

-Typing Skill Test (TST)

-Document Verification (DV)

As per the notice, candidates who are availing the reservation benefits of OBC(NCL)/SC/ST/EWS, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen will remain eligible in these categories for further stages. The 2nd Stage CBT date will be announced shortly.

How to Check Scores and Merit List

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website, which is rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the RRB NTPC UG 2025 result link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The merit list PDF can be downloaded or the individual scorecard accessed, including correct answers from CBT 1.

Candidates are also cautioned against touts and fake promises, as the selection process is entirely computerised and merit-based. RRB also reserves the right to rectify any errors or discrepancies in the merit list.

Important Advisory

The qualification of the shortlisted candidates for CBT 2 is provisional. The candidature of any candidate can be cancelled in case any discrepancy or malpractice is found at any stage. Candidates should keep visiting the official websites of RRBs regularly for further updates and notifications related to the next phase.

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result Direct Link