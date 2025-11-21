 Jaipur Student Suicide Case: CBSE Report Exposes Months Of Bullying, Safety Lapses
The CBSE probe into the Jaipur student suicide case has revealed shocking findings of prolonged bullying and severe safety lapses at Neerja Modi School. Nine-year-old Amaira Kumar Meena faced harassment for 18 months, while repeated complaints to her teacher and school authorities were ignored. The unsafe campus and teacher inaction contributed to the tragic incident on November 1.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
CBSE Flags Shocking Negligence at Jaipur School After 9-Year-Old’s Suicide | Image: X

A Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) inquiry into the suicide of nine-year-old Amaira Kumar Meena at Jaipur’s Neerja Modi School has revealed alarming gaps in student safety, emotional support and institutional accountability. The Class 4 student died on November 1 after jumping from the school’s fourth floor, an area she should never have been able to access, according to investigators.

Months of Bullying Ignored Despite Repeated Parent Complaints

According to the NDTV report, the CBSE committee found that Amaira had endured sustained bullying for nearly 18 months. She was teased, verbally abused and subjected to remarks with sexual undertones. Her parents frequently reported these incidents, but the class teacher allegedly minimised the issue, telling them that the child needed to “adjust with other kids.” The report states that both the teacher and school management were aware of the girl’s distress yet failed to intervene meaningfully.

Critical Safety Lapses Allowed Access to Fourth Floor

Although Amaira’s classroom was on the ground floor, she managed to reach the fourth floor without being noticed. The CBSE report highlights a lack of monitoring systems and the absence of mandatory safety steel nets on higher floors, serious violations that compromised student safety. Investigators concluded these lapses played a direct role in the tragedy.

Final Hours Show Distress After Classroom Incident

According to reports, video footage shows Amaira cheerful until around 11 am on the day of the incident. Her mood changed abruptly after a group of boys wrote something inappropriate on a digital slate. The report says she looked embarrassed and repeatedly requested that the content be removed. Amaira approached her teacher five times within 45 minutes seeking help, but was allegedly dismissed each time.

Classroom Hostility, Teacher Inaction Deepened Trauma

The committee cited a “hot discussion” among students involving derogatory comments shortly before the incident. Combined with the teacher’s lack of empathy, unaddressed bullying and an unsafe campus environment, the report concludes the child faced “unbearable trauma” that the school failed to prevent.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

