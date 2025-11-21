NIOS Class 10th 12th March-April 2026 Exam Registration Opens Today; Know Fees, Guidelines And How To Apply

NIOS April-May Exam 2026 Registration | Official Website

NIOS April-May Exam 2026 Registration: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started registrations for Class 10 and 12 public exams for the March-April 2026 session from today, November 21, 2025. Candidates can register online at nios.ac.in. The fee payment window without a late fee will remain open until December 20.

Exam Fee and Payment Details

The standard examination fee is ₹ 300 per subject, with subjects with practical components charging an additional ₹ 150 per subject. Forms missed during this window can still be submitted with a late fee of ₹ 150 per subject from December 21 to 31, or a consolidated late fee of ₹ 1,600 per learner from January 1 to 10, 2026. All payments are to be made online via sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Guidelines for Senior Secondary Learners

A gap of two years, after passing the Secondary examination, is essential for candidates enrolling in Senior Secondary for all subjects. Those having less than this gap can enroll in a maximum of four subjects, which include previously cleared subjects also. The students should plan their choice of subjects very carefully to avoid any complications at the time of registration.

The registration process is expected to see high participation. Candidates are urged to complete the process early to avoid last-minute issues and secure their examination slots.

NIOS April-May Exam 2026 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link NIOS April-May Exam 2026 registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details on the portal

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the NIOS April-May Exam 2026 registration confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.