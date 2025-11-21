 NIOS Class 10th 12th March-April 2026 Exam Registration Opens Today; Know Fees, Guidelines And How To Apply
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNIOS Class 10th 12th March-April 2026 Exam Registration Opens Today; Know Fees, Guidelines And How To Apply

NIOS Class 10th 12th March-April 2026 Exam Registration Opens Today; Know Fees, Guidelines And How To Apply

NIOS April-May Exam 2026 Registration: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has opened registration for Class 10 and 12 March-April 2026 public exams from November 21, 2025. Candidates can register online at nios.ac.in until December 20 without a late fee. Exam fees are ₹300 per subject, with an additional ₹150 for practicals. Late fee windows run until January 10, 2026.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
NIOS April-May Exam 2026 Registration | Official Website

NIOS April-May Exam 2026 Registration: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has started registrations for Class 10 and 12 public exams for the March-April 2026 session from today, November 21, 2025. Candidates can register online at nios.ac.in. The fee payment window without a late fee will remain open until December 20.

Exam Fee and Payment Details

The standard examination fee is ₹ 300 per subject, with subjects with practical components charging an additional ₹ 150 per subject. Forms missed during this window can still be submitted with a late fee of ₹ 150 per subject from December 21 to 31, or a consolidated late fee of ₹ 1,600 per learner from January 1 to 10, 2026. All payments are to be made online via sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Guidelines for Senior Secondary Learners

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber Made Radical Clips, Jaish Handler Shared Bomb-Making Videos With Co-Accused: Report
Delhi Car Blast: Suicide Bomber Made Radical Clips, Jaish Handler Shared Bomb-Making Videos With Co-Accused: Report
Rishabh Pant Says One-Off Test Captaincy Not Ideal But Focused On Leading India Against South Africa In Crucial Second Match
Rishabh Pant Says One-Off Test Captaincy Not Ideal But Focused On Leading India Against South Africa In Crucial Second Match
PhysicsWallah's Shares Continue To Trade In Red, Marking Third Consecutive Session Of Losses Since Market Debut
PhysicsWallah's Shares Continue To Trade In Red, Marking Third Consecutive Session Of Losses Since Market Debut
Groww Q2 Earnings Show Profit & Margin Growth, Stock Gains 5 percent Amid Operational Efficiency & Improved User Metrics
Groww Q2 Earnings Show Profit & Margin Growth, Stock Gains 5 percent Amid Operational Efficiency & Improved User Metrics

A gap of two years, after passing the Secondary examination, is essential for candidates enrolling in Senior Secondary for all subjects. Those having less than this gap can enroll in a maximum of four subjects, which include previously cleared subjects also. The students should plan their choice of subjects very carefully to avoid any complications at the time of registration.

The registration process is expected to see high participation. Candidates are urged to complete the process early to avoid last-minute issues and secure their examination slots.

Read Also
WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Choice Filling Opens Today; Allotment Result To Be Released On...
article-image

NIOS April-May Exam 2026 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link NIOS April-May Exam 2026 registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details

Step 4: Fill out the application form with the required details on the portal

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the NIOS April-May Exam 2026 registration confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result Released: CBT 1 Merit List Now Available At rrbcdg.gov.in; What’s...

Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 Result Released: CBT 1 Merit List Now Available At rrbcdg.gov.in; What’s...

NIOS Class 10th 12th March-April 2026 Exam Registration Opens Today; Know Fees, Guidelines And How...

NIOS Class 10th 12th March-April 2026 Exam Registration Opens Today; Know Fees, Guidelines And How...

CBSE Releases Rules For Second Attempt In Class 10 Boards From 2026; Details Here

CBSE Releases Rules For Second Attempt In Class 10 Boards From 2026; Details Here

Jaipur Student Suicide Case: CBSE Report Exposes Months Of Bullying, Safety Lapses

Jaipur Student Suicide Case: CBSE Report Exposes Months Of Bullying, Safety Lapses

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here