Mumbai News: Wilson College Gymkhana Gives Way To Jain Gymkhana Amid Ongoing Legal Dispute

Mumbai: The Wilson College Gymkhana on Marine Drive is giving way to the Jain Gymkhana after what seems to be an unsuccessful attempt by the historical college to retain the sports ground.

On Saturday, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Jain religious leaders, the Jain International Organisation (JIO) rechristened the ground's heritage-listed clubhouse.

Legal Challenge Pending Before Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court is hearing two petitions by the Protestant Christian community against the transfer of the land's lease to JIO. Before the Maharashtra government's transfer of the lease on the ground to JIO on March 16, 2024, the 1.02 lakh-square-foot playground was leased by the United Church of Northern India Trust Association (UCNITA) and managed by the John Wilson Education Society, which administers the college.

The college lost the lease after being accused of violating terms under the agreement. The District Collector took possession of the land on December 5, 2023. This was challenged by UCNITA before the Maharashtra Revenue Tribunal Court, which on March 11, 2024, dismissed the appeal and confirmed the order of the District Collector. Two UCNITAs, both claiming to be the leaseholder, challenged the cancellation of the agreement in the Bombay High Court, which is still hearing the matter.

Jain Leader Credits CM, Appeals for Political Support

A prominent Jain spiritual leader, Acharya Naypadmasagar Suri Maharaj, announced the inauguration in a video. Thanking the Chief Minister, he said that the city's Jains now have their own sports club next to the Hindu, Islamic, Parsi, and Catholic gymkhanas. "The Chief Minister has given an incredible gift to the city's 20 lakh Jains," he said, asking the community to vote in large numbers in the municipal elections this week.

However, questions are being raised about the inauguration, considering the dispute is still in court. Cyril Dara, a lawyer whose third petition in the case was dismissed by the court, said that the High Court has not stayed the District Collector's order that transferred the lease to JIO. Dr. V. J. Sirwayya, former principal of Wilson College and a member of one UCNITA, declined to comment, promising to send an official statement through their spokesperson. Advocate Rajan Jaykar, an alumnus who had filed an intervention application in the case, said that the ground can be cleaned without attracting allegations of contempt of court.

Alumnus Says Cleaning Does Not Amount to Contempt

A JIO spokesperson said that a board has been installed and the ground has been cleaned. "We have not done any construction," the spokesperson said.

The alumni have accused the college management of not acting fast enough to retain the lease. The last lease deed between the government and UCNITA in September 1998 expired in December 1999. After the announcement of a new lease policy, the government allowed the college to use the gymkhana at a higher lease rent. Meanwhile, the UCNITA is alleged to have signed agreements with private companies to use the land for commercial events.

