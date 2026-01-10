Asian Waterbird Census 2026: BNHS Records 809 Shorebirds At Akshi Beach In Alibaug

BNHS conducts the Asian Waterbird Census at Akshi Beach in Alibaug, documenting migratory shorebird species | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 10: The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) conducted its annual Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) on Friday at Akshi Beach, Alibaug, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Forest Department’s Mangrove Cell.

Monitoring migratory birds and wetland health

The census aims to monitor migratory waterbirds and gather essential data to understand migration trends and the overall health of regional wetlands. As a critical annual initiative, the AWC provides data on bird populations to support long-term conservation and environmental management efforts.

Over 800 shorebirds recorded

A total of 809 shorebirds were recorded during this year’s census. Notable species observed included the Brown-headed Gull, Black-headed Gull, Lesser Sand Plover, Ruddy Turnstone and Whimbrel.

Favourable conditions aid census

“The census was timed with the low-tide schedule, which provided excellent visibility and optimal conditions for observation,” said Rohan Chavan, BNHS Project Associate.

“The selected beach was completely isolated, ensuring minimal human disturbance. This undisturbed setting was instrumental in obtaining accurate and higher counts. However, while the site was largely pristine, the presence of drifted solid waste — particularly plastic debris — remains the primary environmental concern for the area.”

Guidance and training for participants

The census was conducted under the guidance of BNHS Director Kishor Rithe and Kuldeep Patkar, Range Forest Officer (Mangrove Cell), Raigad district.

Prior to the field activity, a brief training session on AWC methodology was held for Maharashtra Forest Department staff from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m.

The census followed from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Participants included Senior Forester Sanjay Jadhav, Livelihood Specialist Aniket Penurkar and Project Associate Divya Ghag, along with local forest guards.

