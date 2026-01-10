 From Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationFrom Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar

From Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar

Beyond the glamour and camera presence, many wanted to know more about her background, especially her education.

Simple Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 07:44 PM IST
article-image
Yesha Sagar | Instagram

Mumbai, January 10: The first game of the Women's Premier League 2026 was filled with edge-of-your-seat action and loud cheers of support from those who were there for every second of it. However, as soon as the final ball was delivered, the focus surprisingly drifted from the field. Social media timelines were suddenly filled, not with moments from the game but moments from the match presenter herself. Yesha Sagar quickly became the talk of the town, or rather, the talk of the internet.

As soon as the photos appeared on different sites, people began to ask who she was and where she came from. Beyond the glamour and camera presence, many wanted to know more about her background, especially her education.

Earlier education

Yesha completed her graduation in India from Khalsa College for Women in Ludhiana. She moved in 2015 after finishing her studies, relocating to Toronto, Canada, for further studies. Later, she studied at Seneca College Of Applied Arts & Technology, Toronto, Ontario, from where she continued her education into the professional world.

FPJ Shorts
Raigad Gram Panchayats Achieve Record House Tax Collection Boost Under Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan
Raigad Gram Panchayats Achieve Record House Tax Collection Boost Under Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan
Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ Campaign In Colleges
Panvel Civic Elections 2026: PMC Steps Up Voter Awareness Under ‘My First Vote – My Voice’ Campaign In Colleges
Rahul Gandhi Reveals Name Of His College Crush, Recreates 'Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye' Meme In Candid Conversation | WATCH
Rahul Gandhi Reveals Name Of His College Crush, Recreates 'Khatam, Tata, Bye-bye' Meme In Candid Conversation | WATCH
Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family, Including 12-Year-Old Boy, Die In Goregaon West Slum Fire
Mumbai Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family, Including 12-Year-Old Boy, Die In Goregaon West Slum Fire

Yesha further entered the showbiz industry. She featured as a model, actor and fitness enthusiast. She has managed to create an impression in the Punjabi music industry through music videos.

Read Also
Who Is Yesha Sagar? Hot Pics Of WPL 2026 Mystery Anchor Go Viral As Fans Get Curious To Know About...
article-image

For the very first match of the WPL 2026, held at the DY Patil Stadium, in the vicinity of Navi Mumbai, her presence behind the scenes, as a host, left everyone in awe. Soon after, pictures and videos started doing the rounds on the internet, making her the most searched personality.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar

From Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar

CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026 Issued At psc.cg.gov.in; Check Details Here

CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026 Issued At psc.cg.gov.in; Check Details Here

From Practice To Pressure Handling: IIT Professor’s Guide For JEE Main 2026 Success

From Practice To Pressure Handling: IIT Professor’s Guide For JEE Main 2026 Success

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 950 Posts Underway; Check Selection...

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 950 Posts Underway; Check Selection...

NE-SPARKS Programme: 800 Meritorious Students From Northeast Visit ISRO To Boost Space Science...

NE-SPARKS Programme: 800 Meritorious Students From Northeast Visit ISRO To Boost Space Science...