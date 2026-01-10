From Khalsa College To Toronto: Educational Qualification Of Viral WPL 2026 Presenter Yesha Sagar

Yesha Sagar | Instagram

Mumbai, January 10: The first game of the Women's Premier League 2026 was filled with edge-of-your-seat action and loud cheers of support from those who were there for every second of it. However, as soon as the final ball was delivered, the focus surprisingly drifted from the field. Social media timelines were suddenly filled, not with moments from the game but moments from the match presenter herself. Yesha Sagar quickly became the talk of the town, or rather, the talk of the internet.

As soon as the photos appeared on different sites, people began to ask who she was and where she came from. Beyond the glamour and camera presence, many wanted to know more about her background, especially her education.

Earlier education

Yesha completed her graduation in India from Khalsa College for Women in Ludhiana. She moved in 2015 after finishing her studies, relocating to Toronto, Canada, for further studies. Later, she studied at Seneca College Of Applied Arts & Technology, Toronto, Ontario, from where she continued her education into the professional world.

Yesha further entered the showbiz industry. She featured as a model, actor and fitness enthusiast. She has managed to create an impression in the Punjabi music industry through music videos.

For the very first match of the WPL 2026, held at the DY Patil Stadium, in the vicinity of Navi Mumbai, her presence behind the scenes, as a host, left everyone in awe. Soon after, pictures and videos started doing the rounds on the internet, making her the most searched personality.