 Who Is Yesha Sagar? Hot Pics Of WPL 2026 Mystery Anchor Go Viral As Fans Get Curious To Know About Her
The viral beauty Yesha Sagar is a model-turned-anchor who made the fans go crazy with her charm, style and screen presence at the WPL 2026 opener which was held at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Yesha managed to steal the spotlight off the field.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Yesha Sagar Hot Pics | X | Instagram

Navi Mumbai, January 10: The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 opened with high-energy performances and a nail-biting finish in the opening match, however, the highlight of the first day of the WPL 2026 season was the mysterious anchor who became an internet sensation overnight. The mystery anchor who has been identified as Yesha Sagar became the craze after her hot pictures and clips went viral on social media as the fans became curious to know about her.

Who Is Yesha Sagar?

Yesha Sagar is not new to the entertainment industry as she began her career in modelling before stepping into acting. She appeared in Punjabi music videos and gained popularity for her glamorous looks and chemistry with the leading artists in the industry.

She has featured in music videos for big names like, Babbu Maan and Joran Sandhu due to which she even gained fanbase in India and overseas.

Born in Kiratpur Sahib, Yesha currently resides in Canada's Toronto where she manages her international modelling and content projects.

Social Media Account

Her appearance at the WPL 2026 pushed her popularity online even further. She already has over 1.2 million followers on her Instagram channel, where she frequently shares her modelling shoots, travel diaries and fitness content. He sizzling photos have now gone viral on social media.

WPL 2026: RCB Beat Mumbai Indians In A Nail-Biting Contest; Nadine De Klerk Smashes 18 Runs In Last...
article-image

She is also a fitness enthusiast and is often seen promoting gym workouts and a healthy lifestyle on social media. This reflects her toned physique and glamorous screen presence.

Yesha has now become the talk of the WPL 2026 and this proves that it is not only about cricket but glamour also.

