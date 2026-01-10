Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Colleges Asked To Deploy Student Volunteers At Polling Booths | FPJ - Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 10: Continuing the initiative started during the general elections, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed colleges to rope in student volunteers on polling day.

Letters sent to junior colleges

Junior colleges in the city have been sent letters by ward election adjudicating officers to prepare teams of students to be deployed at polling booths.

A letter from the K West ward stated, “For the upcoming elections, NCC, scout and guide students from colleges should be appointed as volunteers at the 125 polling stations in the ward. If such students are not available, then other students should be given the opportunity to volunteer for the election, and a large number is required to help senior citizens, disabled and differently-abled citizens.”

Support for senior citizens and disabled voters

Polling stations attract huge crowds, and not all stations are accessible to everyone. “If senior citizens or a disabled person comes alone and they need guidance to understand the rooms or complete the process, then these students will help each and everyone,” said a BMC official.

Encouraging youth participation

“This activity will be carried out at all polling stations ward-wise, so that students become part of the process and learn to actively participate in the democratic process,” the official said. “They will understand not to treat voting day as a holiday,” the official added.

Over 1,000 students expected to volunteer

The civic official confirmed that over 1,000 students are expected to volunteer. “This will be carried out with the help of the BMC’s disaster management cell, as they already have disaster volunteer students,” the official said.

SVEEP initiatives engage students

In this election, the youth has been engaged by the BMC in several Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiatives. As part of SVEEP, students have been carrying out several activities to increase voter awareness.

Flash mobs held across city

Flash mobs were carried out by students at several locations across the city, including Malad station, Marine Drive and Dadar beach, urging voters to ensure a good turnout.

Idea rooted in 2024 general elections

The idea stemmed from the 2024 general elections, when the State Election Commission had asked students to carry out a similar exercise.

