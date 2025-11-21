WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Choice Filling Opens Today; Allotment Result To Be Released On November 27

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling | Official Website

WB NEET PG 2025 Counselling: The West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee (WB MCC) is set to begin the first round of choice filling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, November 21, starting at 6 pm. With thousands of postgraduate medical aspirants awaiting the next step in the counselling process, the portal will allow candidates to list and lock their preferred colleges and courses through wbmcc.nic.in.

Choice Filling Window to Remain Open Until November 24

As per the official schedule, the choice filling in Round 1 will conclude by 2 pm on November 24. Only those candidates who have completed registration and document verification will be considered under this stage. The choices submitted before the deadline will be automatically locked by the system.

Allocation of Round 1 to be announced on November 27

WB MCC has announced that the Round 1 seat allotment results will be published on November 27 after 2 pm. Candidates will download their allotment letters from the official portal and proceed to the reporting process.

Read Also NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result Postponed To November 22; Check Revised Schedule

Reporting for Admission Scheduled Between November 28 and December 3

Candidates who get a seat in the first round will have to report to the allotted institutes from November 28 to December 3, between 10 am and 4 pm. They will have to carry their original documents, pay the required fees and complete bond formalities. The admission to private medical colleges will be held at certain government medical colleges in Kolkata; a separate notice in this regard will be issued. Candidates who will be upgraded in the subsequent rounds have to collect the previously submitted documents and fee by using the system-generated relieving letter before joining the new college.

Second Round to Follow From December 8

A second round of counselling has also been scheduled for candidates who remain unallotted or wish to upgrade. The registration for Round 2 will be held on December 8, and results will be declared on December 18. Successful candidates will have to report to colleges from December 19 to 24.