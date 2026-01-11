Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Dies At 43; Check His Educational Qualification Here

Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Dies | Instagram

Prashant Tamang, a singer and actor, died at his New Delhi residence on Sunday, January 11th 2026. He was 43 and reportedly died of a heart attack. Fans and the entertainment fraternity are shocked over the sudden demise of Tamang, with whom tributes have been flowing non-stop for the singer who inspired millions with his journey.

Prashant Tamang was born in Darjeeling, West Bengal, on January 4, 1983. He won Indian Idol Season 3 in 2007 and gained national recognition.

Educational Qualification

Prashant Tamang’s educational journey was shaped by difficult personal circumstances. During his early years, Prashant Tamang studied at St. Robert School, Darjeeling. Following the tragic death of his father, Madan Tamang, in an accident, Prashant had to drop out of school. To support his family, he joined the Kolkata Police as a constable on compassionate grounds, taking up his father’s position. His formal education thus remained limited to school-level studies.

Films and Albums

Prashant Tamang shot to national fame in 2007 after clinching the title of Indian Idol Season 3. The victory paved the way for the release of his debut album, Dhanyavad, and a series of international performances, firmly establishing him as a popular playback singer and live performer.

He made his entry into films with the successful Nepali movie Gorkha Paltan in 2010 and later appeared in several other projects, including Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, Pardesi and Kina Mayama. On television, Tamang featured as a guest on Amber Dhara and later played a significant role as Daniel Lecho in Paatal Lok Season 2.

About his family

Personally, Prashant Tamang leaves behind his grandmother, mother and sister, Archana. In the year 2011, Prashant Tamang married Geeta Thapa, also known as Martha Alley, a flight attendant, and he had a daughter named Ariah Tamang. His life remains a testimony to resilience, hard work and the power of dreams.