 What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important Details Here
What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important Details Here

What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important Details Here

The Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC) 2025–26 is a central government scheme offering 150 scholarships annually to students of Indian origin seeking undergraduate studies in India. It is open to children of NRIs, PIOs, OCIs, and Indian workers in ECR countries. Applicants must have passed Class 11 and 12 with at least 60% marks.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children 2025-26 | AI

SPDC Scholarship 2025-26: The Scholarship Programme for Diaspora Children (SPDC) is a central government project that encourages students of Indian origin who are currently living or studying abroad to enrol in undergraduate studies in India. The scheme is aimed at a specific group of people: children of NRIs, PIOs, OCIs, and Indian workers who work in nations which require an Emigration Check (ECR). Only 150 scholarships are offered each year, making SPDC a competitive and strictly regulated program.

SPDC Scholarship 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

a. Categories-wise: The SPDC scheme recognises only two categories of applicants. These include children of NRIs, PIOs or OCIs who have completed their education outside India, and children of Indian workers in Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries, regardless of whether they studied abroad or in India. Applicants who do not fall under these categories are not eligible to apply under the scheme.

b. Education qualification: Academic eligibility criteria under SPDC remain largely uniform across categories. Applicants must have passed both Class 11 and Class 12, with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks or an equivalent grade in Class 12. In most cases, these examinations must be completed from abroad. However, children of Indian workers in ECR countries who studied in India must have passed through an education system recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Candidates must also have studied the prescribed subjects required for their chosen undergraduate course.

What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important Details Here
What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important Details Here
Note: Aspirants must hand over their SPDC applications to the Indian Embassy, High Commission, or Consulate in their country of residence. Entries sent directly to Indian colleges or government departments are not allowed. All supporting documents must be provided at the time of application.

SPDC Scholarship 2025-26: Number of vacancies

Under the SPDC scheme, a total of 150 scholarships are offered each year. Of these, 100 scholarships are earmarked for children of NRIs, PIOs and OCIs who have completed their schooling abroad, while 50 scholarships are reserved for children of Indian workers in Emigration Check Required (ECR) countries, subject to meeting eligibility criteria.

Within the ECR category, 33 seats are allocated to candidates who studied abroad and 17 seats to those who completed their education in India. Additionally, 50 per cent of the total scholarships across all categories are reserved for female candidates. The seat distribution is fixed and category-specific, with no provision for transfer between categories.

What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important...

What Is Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children? Check Eligibility Criteria And Other Important...

