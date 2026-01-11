CUET PG 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon At exams.nta.nic.in; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

CUET PG Registration 2026 Ends Soon | exams.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon end the application process for the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate admission (CUET PG) 2026. The last date to apply is January 14, 2026, on the official website of NTA at exams.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Registration 2026: Important dates

The registration process for CUET PG 2026 will begin on December 14, 2025. Candidates can submit their application forms online till January 14, 2026, up to 11:50 PM, which is also the last date for fee payment. The correction window will open from January 18 to January 20, 2026, allowing applicants to make necessary changes. The CUET PG 2026 admit cards are expected to be released in February 2026, while the examination is scheduled to be conducted in March 2026. The results are likely to be declared in April 2026.

CUET PG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the application form, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUET PG NTA at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to create their login account by providing details such as personal and educational information.

Step 3: After this, upload the documents & pay the application fee through any online payment mode, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for CUET PG 2026

CUET PG Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

According to the NTA, individual participating universities will decide on admission eligibility restrictions. To take the examination, applicants must first complete the fundamental academic requirements. Applicants must have obtained a Bachelor's degree from an accredited university, and final-year undergraduate students awaiting results are also qualified to apply. Most colleges demand at least 50% aggregate marks, with exceptions for designated categories. There is no upper age limit for CUET PG 2026, unless otherwise indicated by a participating institution.