NIOS Class 10, 12 October–November Exams Result 2025 Out At results.nios.ac.in; Check Re-Checking & Correction Details Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the October-November 2025 public exams on the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in. Students can check their results using their enrolment number. The online scorecard displays subject-specific marks and result statuses.

The online results are tentative. The original marksheet will be distributed subsequently by NIOS via study centres or regional offices in accordance with the usual process.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Details mentioned

The scorecard includes the student's name, enrolment number, course, topic codes, theoretical and practical marks, total marks, and result status.

Direct link to check the result

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Correction details

If there is an issue in the outcome, students can request a correction through NIOS. The adjustment request must be submitted within 30 days of the outcome declaration. The correcting facility is accessible online. Students should log in with their credentials and select the correction option.

Correction requests can be submitted for various reasons, including missing practical marks, tutor-marked assignment marks, credit transfer marks, or inaccurate absent status in a subject.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Correction fees

The corrective price is Rs 50 per request. The charge must be paid online. Requests submitted after the deadline will not be considered for approval.

Note: Students should understand that correction does not imply rechecking of answer sheets. It solely applies to data-related concerns in the published results.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Rechecking or Re-evaluation details

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades may petition for rechecking or re-evaluation. Rechecking entails verifying the overall number of marks and ensuring that all responses have been reviewed. Applications for rechecking and re-evaluation must be filed within the timeframe specified by NIOS.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025: Rechecking or Re-evaluation fees details

Re-evaluation entails re-evaluating the answer sheets. The rechecking fee for public exams is Rs 400 for each subject. The fee for re-evaluation of public exams is Rs 1,000 per subject. For on-demand tests, the re-evaluation charge is Rs 1200 per topic. Each request also incurs an online processing fee of Rs 50.