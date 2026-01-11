 BSEB DElEd CET Registration 2026: Last Date Extended Till January 24; Check Details Here
BSEB has extended the DElEd CET 2026 registration deadline to January 24, 2026, at bsebdeled.com. Candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks (45% for SC/PwD). The exam will be held between January 19 and February 18, 2026, in CBT mode across Bihar. Admit cards will be released online before the exam.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
BSEB DElEd CET Registration 2026 | Canva

BSEB DElEd CET Registration 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the application period for the Diploma in Elementary Education Combined Entrance Test 2026 (DElEd CET). Candidates can now apply online and pay their examination fees till January 24, 2026. Candidates can submit their application via the official website of BSEB at bsebdeled.com.

BSEB DElEd CET Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

a. Education qualification: Applicants must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent test from a recognised board. Candidates from the general category must have scored at least 50% in the qualifying examination. Candidates from the Scheduled Caste and Persons with Disabilities categories must have scored at least 45%. Candidates taking the Class 12 exams may also apply, providing they meet the eligibility requirements at the time of admission.

b. Age limit: The minimum age to apply for the entrance exam is seventeen years. There is no upper age limit specified in the announcement.

BSEB DElEd CET Registration 2026: Application fees

The application fee for DElEd CET 2026 varies according to category. Candidates belonging to the General, EWS, BC, and EBC categories must pay Rs 960. Candidates from SC, ST, and Divyang groups must pay Rs 760. The cost can be paid online with a debit card, credit card, or through net banking.

BSEB DElEd CET 2026: Exam details

The DElEd CET 2026 examination will take place between January 19 and February 18, 2026, in computer-based mode at various locations throughout Bihar. The test will take place in numerous shifts, depending on the number of applicants.

BSEB DElEd CET 2026: Admit card

The admit card will be available online before the exam date. Candidates must download the admit card from the official website and bring a printed copy to the exam centre. Entry without a valid admit card will be denied.

