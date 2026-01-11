 Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Window For 5,500 Posts Opens; Check Selection Process Here
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Registration Window For 5,500 Posts Opens; Check Selection Process Here

HSSC has released the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 notification for 5,500 posts. Online applications are open from January 11 to January 25, 2026, at hryssc.in. Eligible candidates must have passed Class 12 and CET Group C, aged 18–25 years. Selection will be based on CET score, PMT, and PST.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 10:51 AM IST
article-image
Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 | hryssc.in

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has issued a notification for Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 on the official website of HSSC at hryssc.in. The online application procedure began on January 11, 2026, and the last date to apply is January 25, 2026.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 5,500 constable positions within the state police department. The positions include male constable (general duty), female constable (general duty), and male constable for the Government Railway Police (GRP). The comprehensive notification on the HSSC website includes a breakdown of vacancies by category and gender.

Note: If necessary, the commission may alter the number of vacant positions. The final allotment of posts will be based on merit, category, and preference fields filled out by the candidates during application.

Direct link here to apply

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Those who wish to apply for the Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026 must have finished Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised board. They must also have completed at least matric level studies in Hindi or Sanskrit. Only applicants who passed the HSSC Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group C are eligible to apply.

b. Age limit: An applicant must be at least 18 years old and no older than 25 years old as of January 1, 2026. Aspirants from reserved groups would be eligible for age relaxation under the Haryana government norms. A CET Group C qualification is required for all applicants.

Note: The commission has indicated that there are no application fees in any category.

Haryana Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will be carried out in several stages. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their CET Group C scores. These hopefuls will next be invited to take the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), which will measure their height and chest against predetermined parameters. Those who pass the PMT will be given the Physical Screening Test (PST), which includes a running test.

