 CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026 Issued At psc.cg.gov.in; Check Details Here
CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026 Issued At psc.cg.gov.in; Check Details Here



The CGPSC Superintendent Exam 2026 admit card is now available at psc.cg.gov.in. Candidates must download and carry a printed copy along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre. It includes personal details, exam schedule, centre address, and instructions. Electronic devices are prohibited, and candidates must follow all guidelines.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026 | psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued the admit card for the Superintendent examination 2026 on the official website of CGPSC at psc.cg.gov.in. The hall ticket is a required document for admittance into the examination centre and must be carried in printed form on exam day. The commission will not send admission cards via post.

CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Superintendent admit card 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the needed login details, such as registration number & date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the hall ticket

CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026: Details mentioned

It includes the candidate's name, roll number, photo, and signature. It also contains the exam date, time, reporting time, and full address of the exam centre. Examination instructions are stated on the admit card.

From Practice To Pressure Handling: IIT Professor’s Guide For JEE Main 2026 Success
CGPSC Superintendent Exam Admit Card 2026: Guidelines

Aspirants must bring a printed copy of their admission card as well as a valid original picture identification document, such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driver's license. Entry without these documents will be denied. Electronic equipment such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, and earphones is not permitted in the examination hall.

Applicants must adhere to all instructions issued by the invigilators during the exam. Any infringement of exam regulations may result in disqualification. Before taking the exam, it is recommended that candidates read all of the instructions stated on their admit card.

Candidates are urged to carefully review the details displayed on the admit card and follow the guidelines provided. If an inaccuracy is discovered, applicants should immediately contact the CGPSC headquarters for correction.





