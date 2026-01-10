 From Practice To Pressure Handling: IIT Professor’s Guide For JEE Main 2026 Success
As JEE Main 2026 nears, IIT Mandi’s professor Dr Rahul Kothari advises aspirants to avoid chasing perfect preparation and instead use what they already know. He recommends strengthening core Physics concepts, relying on consistent practice for Mathematics, and adopting a smart, balanced approach to Chemistry.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
With JEE Main 2026 approaching, several aspirants are struggling with anxiety and self-doubt. Addressing these apprehensions, Dr Rahul Kothari, Assistant Professor, School of Physical Sciences, IIT Mandi, opines that feeling ill-prepared is common and normal. He emphasises that 'perfect preparation' does not exist and thus advises students to focus on using whatever they know instead of chasing perfection.

Physics Revision: Strengthen Core Concepts

In Physics, Dr Kothari advises revisiting the topics that the student already feels confident about. Areas such as Newtonian mechanics and modern physics can boost confidence quickly. Since JEE examines conceptual clarity, he feels that reinforcing the strong fundamentals through practice is more beneficial than attempting to learn new topics with a weak understanding.

Mathematics: Practice is the Only Shortcut

Mathematics often feels time-consuming, but Dr Kothari says consistent practice is the only solution. Repeated problem-solving helps students perform lengthy calculations almost automatically, saving valuable time during the exam.

Chemistry: Smart Division of Time Matters

Contrary to popular belief, Dr Kothari points out that Organic Chemistry can be highly scoring. Physical Chemistry relies largely on formula application, while Inorganic Chemistry becomes easier when students identify reaction patterns and use visual learning methods like reaction videos.

Mock Tests and How to Handle Fluctuations in Scores

Dr Kothari advises aspirants to attempt as many mock tests as possible in an exam-like environment. While mock scores may be variable, students should not read too much into them, as JEE performance also depends hugely on mental strength and pressure handling.

He also highlights that loss of sleep can damage focus and performance. He attributes emotional support from parents as important in the final stage. Concluding, Dr Kothari wants students to focus on effort rather than results, quoting the Gita and Theodore Roosevelt, and reminds aspirants that improvement is always within reach.

