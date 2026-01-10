Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: Registration Process For 950 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process & Other Details Here

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026 | ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: The online application process for the Gujarat Police SI Technical Operator Recruitment 2026 is underway by the Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB). Applicants can submit their applications via the OJAS Gujarat website at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. This recruitment drive is for those who desire to work in the Gujarat Police's technical and wireless sections.

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The online application procedure for Gujarat Police SI Technical Operator Recruitment 2026 started on January 9, 2026. The deadline to submit an application online is January 29, 2026. Applications received after this date will not be accepted.

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board's recruitment drive intends to fill 950 Class 3 positions.

1. Police Sub Inspector (Motor Transport): 35

2. Head Constable Driver Mechanic (Grade-1): 45

3. Police Sub Inspector (Wireless): 172

4. Technical Operator: 698

Read the official notification here

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The Gujarat Police SI Technical Operator Recruitment 2026 selection process comprises a written exam. According to government regulations, some positions may also include a sports component. Those who pass the written test will be invited for document verification and a medical check. The final selection will be based on performance in all essential phases.

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJAS Gujarat at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, applicants need to register themselves.

Step 3: Next, candidates must fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and post preference.

Step 4: Now, applicants need to submit the required documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

Gujarat Police SI Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Education qualification: Applicants for the Technical Operator and Wireless Sub Inspector positions must have a bachelor's degree in engineering or technology. Electronics, communication, telecommunication, information technology, computer engineering, and allied subjects from a reputable university are all acceptable. The announcement specifies that separate qualification standards apply to Motor Transport and Driver Mechanic positions.

b. Age limit: Most posts have an upper age limit of 35 years. Age shall be estimated using the cut-off date specified in the recruiting notice. Age relaxation is available to candidates from reserved categories, women, ex-servicemen, and other qualifying groups under state government guidelines.