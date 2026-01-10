 MPPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Dates Here
MPPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 Out At esb.mp.gov.in; Check Dates Here

MPPSC has released the tentative Exam Calendar 2026 on esb.mp.gov.in, outlining dates for 10 major recruitment exams, including State Service, State Forest Service, Engineering Service, and Assistant Professor exams. The provisional schedule offers early planning insight for aspirants, though some dates may change due to administrative reasons or court directives.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
MPPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 | esb.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released its provisional Exam Calendar for 2026 on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in. These dates help applicants to see an early insight into crucial recruitment exams scheduled for the year.

The timetable includes ten key examinations, including the State Service, State Forest Service, State Engineering Service, and several phases of the Assistant Professor examination. The Madhya Pradesh government's recruitments include positions in higher education, engineering services, and technical occupations.

MPPSC tentative exam calendar 2026

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026: How to access the tentative schedule?

To access the tentative schedule of the MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Exam Schedule under the 'For Candidates' section.

Step 3: After this, the MPPSC Tentative Exam Calendar 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the provisional MPPSC exam calendar 2026 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Candidates are informed that certain dates may be altered due to administrative requirements. The State Service Main Examination 2025, in particular, will take place only following directives from the Hon'ble High Court.

Direct link to download the MPPSC Provisional Exam Calendar 2026

About the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is a constitutional body responsible for conducting recruitment examinations and selecting candidates for various civil services and administrative posts under the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Established in 1956, MPPSC ensures a transparent and merit-based selection process.

It conducts exams such as the State Services Examination, Assistant Professor, and other departmental recruitments. The commission also advises the state government on recruitment rules, promotions, and disciplinary matters, playing a crucial role in strengthening the state’s administrative framework.

